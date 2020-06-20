103 East 86th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym internet access valet service

ONLY HALF MONTH BROKER FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME! CALL OR TEXT KO TODAY AT (929)-408-8354 AND ASK ABOUT EXTRA ONE MONTH FREE INCENTIVE!!! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE FOR FINEST LUXURY LIVING IN NYC.1914 pre-war building features new classic 6 and 7 residences with dramatic ceiling heights, crown moldings, working fireplaces, and condominium level renovations. Let your new home be in the center of culture, luxury, and prestige. The building maintains an old New York feel with modern luxury and conveniences, like a children's playroom, gym, doorman, as well as outdoor and indoor lounges. mpg864401