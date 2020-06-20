All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:11 PM

103 East 86th Street

103 East 86th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
internet access
valet service
ONLY HALF MONTH BROKER FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME! CALL OR TEXT KO TODAY AT (929)-408-8354 AND ASK ABOUT EXTRA ONE MONTH FREE INCENTIVE!!! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE FOR FINEST LUXURY LIVING IN NYC.1914 pre-war building features new classic 6 and 7 residences with dramatic ceiling heights, crown moldings, working fireplaces, and condominium level renovations. Let your new home be in the center of culture, luxury, and prestige. The building maintains an old New York feel with modern luxury and conveniences, like a children's playroom, gym, doorman, as well as outdoor and indoor lounges. mpg864401

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 East 86th Street have any available units?
103 East 86th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 East 86th Street have?
Some of 103 East 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 East 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 103 East 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 103 East 86th Street offer parking?
No, 103 East 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 103 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 East 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 East 86th Street have a pool?
No, 103 East 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 103 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 East 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
