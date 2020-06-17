100 Morton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage gym

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage valet service

Enrich your lifestyle by experiencing the highest quality of living at One Morton Square, the premier full-service luxury building in the West Village, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, meticulously designed with elegant high-end finishes. The split bedroom layout includes a master bedroom suite with a five-fixture bathroom as well as two large closets and a spacious second bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Sub Zero and Viking appliances in the open kitchen are complimented by granite counters, a double sink with garbage disposal, and a vented washer and dryer. The views from this southern exposures 7th floor home are spectacular. The superior service at One Morton Square includes a full-time doorman, concierge, valet, 3,200 SF state-of-the-art fitness center, children's play room, indoor access parking garage and bike storage. Steps away from Hudson River Park, renowned shops on Bleecker Street, and the many restaurants of the West Village, this is living at it's best.

*Please note that currently there are temporary walls making a 3rd Bedroom as reflected in photos. To be removed this month.