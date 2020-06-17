All apartments in New York
100 Morton Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

100 Morton Street

100 Morton Street · (917) 449-1632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-BE · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
valet service
Enrich your lifestyle by experiencing the highest quality of living at One Morton Square, the premier full-service luxury building in the West Village, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, meticulously designed with elegant high-end finishes. The split bedroom layout includes a master bedroom suite with a five-fixture bathroom as well as two large closets and a spacious second bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Sub Zero and Viking appliances in the open kitchen are complimented by granite counters, a double sink with garbage disposal, and a vented washer and dryer. The views from this southern exposures 7th floor home are spectacular. The superior service at One Morton Square includes a full-time doorman, concierge, valet, 3,200 SF state-of-the-art fitness center, children's play room, indoor access parking garage and bike storage. Steps away from Hudson River Park, renowned shops on Bleecker Street, and the many restaurants of the West Village, this is living at it's best.
*Please note that currently there are temporary walls making a 3rd Bedroom as reflected in photos. To be removed this month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

