Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Located 132nd & Lenox



Elevator building with Roof Deck!



-This Apartment can be rented Deposit FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and never pay a security deposit again!! Please ask the leasing agent for more info on Rhino



Unit Details:

Balcony!

In Unit Laundry

Dishwasher & SS appliances

Renovated bathroom

Central Air

Pets OK!



Hurry before its too late!

This unit has rent concession- gross rent $2150