Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room courtyard lobby pool table valet service

Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well. High-end, energy efficient appliances. High-style finishes. You will love the open-concept floor plans equipped with washers and dryers for added convenience. And rave about the fitness center, co-working spaces, rooftop lounge, and many other resort-inspired, amenity areas. Everything on your wish list is covered. Living at 50 North 5th means you're in the epicenter of everything. Just minutes from Manhattan, you're close to mouthwatering eateries, endless shopping and retail, and urban green spaces. Move to 50 North 5th, and enjoy an extraordinary living experience.