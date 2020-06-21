All apartments in Sunrise Manor
3817 Capsule Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3817 Capsule Dr

3817 East Capsule Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3817 East Capsule Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 06/20/20 4 bedrooms/3 bathroom. In law quarter - Property Id: 292785

Fully remodel travitin floors marble bathroom granite and stainless kitchen. Beautiful house. Avil next week. Call 702 375 7979
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292785
Property Id 292785

(RLNE5856699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Capsule Dr have any available units?
3817 Capsule Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
What amenities does 3817 Capsule Dr have?
Some of 3817 Capsule Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Capsule Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Capsule Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Capsule Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Capsule Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 3817 Capsule Dr offer parking?
No, 3817 Capsule Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3817 Capsule Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Capsule Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Capsule Dr have a pool?
No, 3817 Capsule Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Capsule Dr have accessible units?
No, 3817 Capsule Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Capsule Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Capsule Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Capsule Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 Capsule Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
