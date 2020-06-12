/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM
246 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
$
20 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
3 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
7023 Canary Ivy Way
7023 Canary Ivy Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1464 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6635 Upland Heights Avenue
6635 Upland Heights Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1942 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6377 Canyon Vista Court
6377 Canyon Vista Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1256 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3669 Karissa Heights Place
3669 East Karissa Heights Place, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1504 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 Nellis Blvd #2101
1405 South Nellis Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom for Rent! - Cute 3 Bedroom / 2 bath condo in southeast part of valley. Spacious living area with upgraded tile floors. Carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Teardrop Street
1721 Teardrop Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2468 Color Canyon Way
2468 Color Canyon Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1422 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,422 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4303 Panther Cove
4303 Panther Cove Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
BRAND NEW! 4 bedroom house! All appliances included. Never lived in! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops! Corner house! Must see!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
6045 Iris Garden Circle
6045 Iris Garden Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Metamora Street
1883 Metamora Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
ll that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6420 Waterdragon Avenue
6420 Waterdragon Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1775 sqft
Wonderful 1 Story 3 Bedroom Home on the East Side of the Valley*Lovely Open Floor Plan*Open Spacious Kitchen w/Plenty of Counter Space*Stainless Kitchen Appliances*Master Suite Features 2 Separate Closets, Master Bath Has Double Sinks & Step in
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2349 Rock Slide
2349 North Rock Slide Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1597 sqft
Awesome energy efficient single story house with spacious floorplan that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, chef's kitchen, upgraded beautifu wood flooring throughout, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, nice size 2ndary bedrooms, radiant barrier,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5162 Starter
5162 Starter Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
Beautiful two story home in gated community w/secured entry. Tile flooring throughout first floor w/front spacious living room. Kitchen features breakfast bar, garden window, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1884 Winterwood Boulevard
1884 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1024 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! All flooring replaced - no carpet! All new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, all fresh paint. This 3 bedroom home has a large private yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Arlington Street
1300 South Arlington Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Great 1st floor condo, 3br, 2 bath, 1 car garage. Tiled, laminated in bedrooms, granite counter tops, all appliances included. Gated Community, with community pool and exercise room...Community pool & exercise room currently closed due to COVID
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1988 Salvation Street
1988 North Salvation Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1622 sqft
LOVELY TWO STORY HOME WITH LARGE BEDROOMS AND LOFT. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS & BREAKFAST BAR, TILE FLOORS AND PANTRY. SLIDER TO BACKYARD. NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, FREEWAY. JUST MOVE YOUR FAMILY IN AND CALL IT HOME!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5609 Harbour Pointe
5609 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1436 sqft
AWESOME 1 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, GOLF FRONT HOME IN GUARD GATED STALLION MOUNTAIN. LARGE, OPEN LIVING ROOM, BIG MASTER BED WITH CEILING FAN, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS AT VANITY, WALK-IN CLOSET, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SPARKLING POOL.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Nellis Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
4658 Lime Straight
4658 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1645 sqft
~JUST STUNNING 3 Bedrooms,2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Nellis Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
4633 Lime Straight
4633 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1298 sqft
Wow! Stepping into this incredible brand new home you will immediately notice the neutral color painted walls, a bedroom with full bath downstairs, modern ceramic tile flooring, a spacious great room that can easily fit your furniture, an open
Similar Pages
Sunrise Manor 1 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise Manor 3 BedroomsSunrise Manor Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Manor Apartments with Balcony
Sunrise Manor Apartments with GarageSunrise Manor Apartments with GymSunrise Manor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Manor Apartments with ParkingSunrise Manor Apartments with Pool