Apartment List
/
NV
/
sunrise manor
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

185 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with garage

Sunrise Manor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
18 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2468 Color Canyon Way
2468 Color Canyon Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1422 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,422 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6325 Cascade Run Ave
6325 Cascade Run Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1005 sqft
6325 Cascade Run Ave Available 06/30/20 ~~~GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE~~~ - Must see this beautiful 1005 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house. This house have the facility of stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1721 Teardrop Street
1721 Teardrop Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1988 SALVATION
1988 North Salvation Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1622 sqft
LOVELY TWO STORY, 3 BEDRM HOME WITH LOFT IN NORTHEAST AREA. HOME HAS BREAKFAST BAR AND GRANITE COUNTERS. LOVELY TILE FLOORS. SLIDER TO BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5609 Harbour Pointe
5609 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1436 sqft
AWESOME 1 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, GOLF FRONT HOME IN GUARD GATED STALLION MOUNTAIN. LARGE, OPEN LIVING ROOM, BIG MASTER BED WITH CEILING FAN, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS AT VANITY, WALK-IN CLOSET, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SPARKLING POOL.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4303 Panther Cove
4303 Panther Cove Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1897 sqft
BRAND NEW! 4 bedroom house! All appliances included. Never lived in! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops! Corner house! Must see!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6420 Waterdragon Avenue
6420 Waterdragon Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1775 sqft
Wonderful 1 Story 3 Bedroom Home on the East Side of the Valley*Lovely Open Floor Plan*Open Spacious Kitchen w/Plenty of Counter Space*Stainless Kitchen Appliances*Master Suite Features 2 Separate Closets, Master Bath Has Double Sinks & Step in

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1405 Nellis
1405 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1099 sqft
Charming and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit with detached 1-car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2349 Rock Slide
2349 North Rock Slide Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1597 sqft
Awesome energy efficient single story house with spacious floorplan that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, chef's kitchen, upgraded beautifu wood flooring throughout, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, nice size 2ndary bedrooms, radiant barrier,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4071 MORNING PEACE Street
4071 Morning Peace Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1017 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME IN GATED NORTH LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BREAKFAST BAR IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. EASY TO MAINTAIN LANDSCAPING. BALCONY OFF UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED UPSTAIRS!!! A MUST SEE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5162 Starter
5162 Starter Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1343 sqft
Beautiful two story home in gated community w/secured entry. Tile flooring throughout first floor w/front spacious living room. Kitchen features breakfast bar, garden window, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1884 Winterwood Boulevard
1884 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1024 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! All flooring replaced - no carpet! All new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, all fresh paint. This 3 bedroom home has a large private yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1300 Arlington Street
1300 South Arlington Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Great 1st floor condo, 3br, 2 bath, 1 car garage. Tiled, laminated in bedrooms, granite counter tops, all appliances included. Gated Community, with community pool and exercise room...Community pool & exercise room currently closed due to COVID

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nellis Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
4658 Lime Straight
4658 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1645 sqft
~JUST STUNNING 3 Bedrooms,2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nellis Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
4633 Lime Straight
4633 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1298 sqft
Wow! Stepping into this incredible brand new home you will immediately notice the neutral color painted walls, a bedroom with full bath downstairs, modern ceramic tile flooring, a spacious great room that can easily fit your furniture, an open

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
567 Radwick
567 Radwick Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5304 sqft
Huge custom 5 bedroom estate on a half-acre lot. It comes with a private pool, spa, 3 car garage, gazebo with a pool table, full-size wet bar, wine cooler fridge plus an entire temperature-controlled wine room that fits 1000 bottles.

1 of 21

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2434 WINTERWOOD Boulevard
2434 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
2084 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!! WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THIS UNIQUE STYLE HOME.LOVELY INVITING ENTRY W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, DOUBLE DOORS TO ACCESS BACKYARD. SUNKEN BED W/BATH, LARGE CLOSET.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4751 Arroyo Seco Dr
4751 Arroyo Seco Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very nice 3 br 2.5 bath home in north east Las Vegas near the air force base. Located near shopping and schools. Available immediately No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636564)

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
196 Ginger Root Court
196 Ginger Root Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3253 sqft
Exceptional single story in gated community. Dramatic spaces feature high ceilings and oversized windows. Foyer reveals combined living dining room.Open concept kitchen family room w/fireplace.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1092 PALMERSTON Street
1092 North Palmerston Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
Beautiful, recently rehabbed 4 bedroom single story home. Newer appliances, paint, carpet, wood laminate flooring and more! Stainless steel in kitchen, upgraded acrylic shower in master bath, cozy fireplace in living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
139 Christy Lane
139 North Christy Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1287 sqft
Cute, cozy fully furnished home from A to Z. Wood like flooring in living, dining and kitchen. The living room is very relaxing and ready for you to come and kick back. Gas stove and dryer. Four bedrooms. The master is separated and has an en suite.
City Guide for Sunrise Manor, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sunrise Manor, NV

Sunrise Manor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sunrise Manor 1 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise Manor 3 BedroomsSunrise Manor Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Manor Apartments with Balcony
Sunrise Manor Apartments with GarageSunrise Manor Apartments with GymSunrise Manor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Manor Apartments with ParkingSunrise Manor Apartments with Pool
Sunrise Manor Apartments with Washer-DryerSunrise Manor Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Manor Furnished ApartmentsSunrise Manor Pet Friendly PlacesSunrise Manor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada