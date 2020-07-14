All apartments in Sunrise Manor
4450 Karen Ave · (863) 777-4116
Location

4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olive Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Comfort and affordability combine to give you the best rental apartment living in the Sunrise Manor area. Situated in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada close to all that you need, you will find Olive Grove Apartments. Providing suburban living, we are just minutes to the conveniences for every lifestyle. A short drive will take you to various shopping centers, excellent dining options and all of the entertainment that the World Famous Las Vegas Strip has to offer. Close proximity to Las Vegas Blvd, Highways I-95 and I-15 makes commuting around town a breeze.\n\nCharming apartment homes thoughtfully designed is what you will find at Olive Grove. Our two and three bedroom floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, master bedrooms with patios or balconies, carpeted floors, spacious walk-in closets and most importantly there are full-size washer and dryers in all apartment homes.\n\nWhen you step outside your apartment home you will find just as much thought has been placed on community amenities; offering what you can find at a resort. Entertain your friends or get to know your neighbors at the clubhouse or relax after a long day by our sparkling swimming pool. You have stumbled upon the carefree living you deserve. Contact one of our leasing professionals today and learn more about your new home at Olive Grove Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person 18 and older
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Olive Grove have any available units?
Olive Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
What amenities does Olive Grove have?
Some of Olive Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olive Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Olive Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olive Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Olive Grove is pet friendly.
Does Olive Grove offer parking?
Yes, Olive Grove offers parking.
Does Olive Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olive Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olive Grove have a pool?
Yes, Olive Grove has a pool.
Does Olive Grove have accessible units?
No, Olive Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Olive Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olive Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Olive Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Olive Grove has units with air conditioning.

