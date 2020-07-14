Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal playground smoke-free community

Comfort and affordability combine to give you the best rental apartment living in the Sunrise Manor area. Situated in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada close to all that you need, you will find Olive Grove Apartments. Providing suburban living, we are just minutes to the conveniences for every lifestyle. A short drive will take you to various shopping centers, excellent dining options and all of the entertainment that the World Famous Las Vegas Strip has to offer. Close proximity to Las Vegas Blvd, Highways I-95 and I-15 makes commuting around town a breeze.



Charming apartment homes thoughtfully designed is what you will find at Olive Grove. Our two and three bedroom floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, master bedrooms with patios or balconies, carpeted floors, spacious walk-in closets and most importantly there are full-size washer and dryers in all apartment homes.



When you step outside your apartment home you will find just as much thought has been placed on community amenities; offering what you can find at a resort. Entertain your friends or get to know your neighbors at the clubhouse or relax after a long day by our sparkling swimming pool. You have stumbled upon the carefree living you deserve. Contact one of our leasing professionals today and learn more about your new home at Olive Grove Apartments.