1 bedroom apartments
113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV
18 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
6 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$848
832 sqft
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.
1 Unit Available
4291 CLEVELAND Avenue
4291 East Cleveland Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
1422 sqft
Amazing cozy studio, with one bedroom, bath, kitchen with granite counters, and small living area. Cherry wood cabinets. All tile flooring. Appliances included. ALL utilities included. 2 person MAX. no pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
51 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
14 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$844
688 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
704 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
3 Units Available
Pecos Creek Blue
1830 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$810
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pecos Creek Blue in North Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
6 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$939
668 sqft
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
9 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$792
659 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
4 Units Available
Spectra East
4521 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$798
720 sqft
The pet-friendly community boasts a pool and spa, gym, clubhouse and covered parking. Inside, apartments feature gas fireplaces, intrusion alarms, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. In northeast Las Vegas, minutes from I-215 and I-15.
4 Units Available
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$948
700 sqft
Close to I-15 and I-215. Gated apartment community features a pool and indoor spa, covered parking and a gym. Units have washer/dryer, pantries, private balconies, alarm monitoring and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
Downtown Las Vegas
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
380 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.
1 Unit Available
4860 E Charleston Blvd #9
4860 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.
1 Unit Available
4830 E Charleston Blvd #33
4830 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$580
525 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2460 Old Forge
2460 Old Forge Lane, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
584 sqft
I Bed, 1 Bath Facing the Pool * Entirely Remodeled with Laminate Flooring Throughout and Granite Countertops * Freshly Painted * Covered Parking Attached To Building * Close to Shopping!
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2432 Ellis St Apt 6
2432 North Ellis Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$625
One bedroom apartment will be remodeled to look like one next to it ( see pictures) Tenant leaves 5/31/20 Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information or to put an application! (RLNE5677598)
