apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM
125 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
20 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$917
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$913
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1125 sqft
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6960 Kilgore Dr A
6960 Kilgore Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 313689 Unit is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with lots of space. Apartment has laundry set , refrigerator and stove all electric. Apartment is renting at $950 with a deposit of $950 with a one year lease . No pets allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
6635 Upland Heights Avenue
6635 Upland Heights Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,942 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4772 Pinon Pointe Road
4772 Pinon Pointe Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
3 Bedroom home with wood flooring minutes from Nellis Air Force Base! - BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH NEAR NELLIS AFB. LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH REFRIGERATOR, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE 1st FLOOR.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Nellis Air Force Base
4658 Lime Straight Dr.
4658 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1645 sqft
PRESTIGE 3 bedroom home Ready for IMMEDIATE move IN!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 Story home located at 4658 Lime Straight Dr.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2871 Wheelwright
2871 Wheelwright Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$825
3672 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO WITH TWO TONE PAINT LOCATED IN CORNER COMMUNITY W COMM PARK. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4570 CARRIAGE PARK Drive
4570 Carriage Park Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
3672 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2 bath unit. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, dishwasher and stove. Tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer are in unit. Great location, close to stores, movies and casinos.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5675 East Lake Mead
5675 East Lake Mead Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$975
3966 sqft
Modern ground floor condo in a 4-plex located in the North-East part of town. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, and disposal. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4751 Arroyo Seco Dr
4751 Arroyo Seco Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very nice 3 br 2.5 bath home in north east Las Vegas near the air force base. Located near shopping and schools. Available immediately No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636564)
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
El Paseo Senior
3980 E Owens Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6590 MARILYN MONROE AVE
6590 Marilyn Monroe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1435 sqft
6590 MARILYN MONROE AVE - Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent! Gated community with pool & spa, convenient to park, schools and shopping. Ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer, dryer included. $50/mo additional per pet. 3D Virtual Tour: https://bit.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1126 sqft
Close to I-15 and I-215. Gated apartment community features a pool and indoor spa, covered parking and a gym. Units have washer/dryer, pantries, private balconies, alarm monitoring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$808
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,037
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
