275 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sunrise Manor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
13 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$917
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$874
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1125 sqft
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7023 Canary Ivy Way
7023 Canary Ivy Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Teardrop Street
1721 Teardrop Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,152 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4772 Pinon Pointe Road
4772 Pinon Pointe Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
3 Bedroom home with wood flooring minutes from Nellis Air Force Base! - BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH NEAR NELLIS AFB. LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH REFRIGERATOR, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE 1st FLOOR.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2944 Preston Wood St
2944 Prestonwood St, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Beautiful short Term Rental near Sunrise Mountain - Our 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home is great for a big family. You will have access to the whole house, the house will be just for you, no shared spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4730 Craig
4730 E Craig Rd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$925
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bed/2 bath upstairs condo unit in a Gated Community in the Northeast! One covered parking space. Front living room has tile floors, vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace! Dining area. Kitchen has a pantry! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6524 NEW BRUNSWICK Avenue
6524 New Brunswick Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1775 sqft
This inviting home with a sparkling pool is nestled in the foothills of Frenchman's Mountain. Just 20 minutes from Fremont Street and 30 minutes from the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and within minutes from Nellis AFB.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5812 Dew Mist Lane
5812 Dew Mist Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1527 sqft
5812 Dew Mist Lane Available 07/15/20 5812 Dew Mist - Super nice single story 3 bedroom in gated community, vaulted ceilings, wood look floors, gas fireplace. Master has walk in closet and double vanities, walk in shower.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Cabana Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1196 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor unit condo with front row golf course view in gated community with tiles throughout, shutters on all windows! - 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor unit condo with front row golf course view in gated community with tiles throughout,

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4920 Stanley Ave 2
4920 Stanley Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
Main floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath in a four plex - Property Id: 279478 Owners pays water, trash and sewer. All Electric so no gas bill either. Please read whole ad before inquiring for more information.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nellis Air Force Base
4658 Lime Straight Dr.
4658 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1645 sqft
PRESTIGE 3 bedroom home Ready for IMMEDIATE move IN!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 Story home located at 4658 Lime Straight Dr.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2359 Monterey Pine Drive
2359 Monterey Pine Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home near Nellis Airforce base, with bed and bathroom down. Well maintained. Open floorplan, nice flooring, all bedrooms with ceiling fans and all with window coverings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5675 East Lake Mead
5675 East Lake Mead Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$975
3966 sqft
Modern ground floor condo in a 4-plex located in the North-East part of town. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, and disposal. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
567 Radwick
567 Radwick Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5304 sqft
Huge custom 5 bedroom estate on a half-acre lot. It comes with a private pool, spa, 3 car garage, gazebo with a pool table, full-size wet bar, wine cooler fridge plus an entire temperature-controlled wine room that fits 1000 bottles.

1 of 21

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4751 Arroyo Seco Dr
4751 Arroyo Seco Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very nice 3 br 2.5 bath home in north east Las Vegas near the air force base. Located near shopping and schools. Available immediately No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636564)
City Guide for Sunrise Manor, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sunrise Manor, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sunrise Manor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

