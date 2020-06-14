150 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with hardwood floors
"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)
Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunrise Manor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.