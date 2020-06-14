Apartment List
/
NV
/
sunrise manor
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunrise Manor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3817 Capsule Dr
3817 East Capsule Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Available 06/20/20 4 bedrooms/3 bathroom. In law quarter - Property Id: 292785 Fully remodel travitin floors marble bathroom granite and stainless kitchen. Beautiful house. Avil next week. Call 702 375 7979 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2349 Rock Slide
2349 North Rock Slide Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1597 sqft
Awesome energy efficient single story house with spacious floorplan that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, chef's kitchen, upgraded beautifu wood flooring throughout, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, nice size 2ndary bedrooms, radiant barrier,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2434 WINTERWOOD Boulevard
2434 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
2084 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!! WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THIS UNIQUE STYLE HOME.LOVELY INVITING ENTRY W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, DOUBLE DOORS TO ACCESS BACKYARD. SUNKEN BED W/BATH, LARGE CLOSET.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1092 PALMERSTON Street
1092 North Palmerston Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
Beautiful, recently rehabbed 4 bedroom single story home. Newer appliances, paint, carpet, wood laminate flooring and more! Stainless steel in kitchen, upgraded acrylic shower in master bath, cozy fireplace in living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
139 Christy Lane
139 North Christy Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1287 sqft
Cute, cozy fully furnished home from A to Z. Wood like flooring in living, dining and kitchen. The living room is very relaxing and ready for you to come and kick back. Gas stove and dryer. Four bedrooms. The master is separated and has an en suite.

1 of 32

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
3690 NORTHBEND Drive
3690 Northbend Dr, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This property is newly renovated. It's a single story home with wood floors and carpet inside. It comes with all appliances as well. It is now ready to move in!
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2008 San Jose Ave
2008 San Jose Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3332 WRANGELL MOUNTAIN Street
3332 South Wrangell Mountain Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home. Nice laminate/wood flooring + ceramic tile. Come take a look today. gated community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
6548 Holly Bluff Ct
6548 Holly Bluff Court, Clark County, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
Check out this home! Great floor plan. Beautiful engineered wood flooring. Lovely natural wood blinds to match. Stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Desert Landscaping. Call for showing at 702-601-8756 or apply online at www.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4425 Avery Park Ave
4425 Avery Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2010 sqft
Remodelled 2 Story Home with Open Flooring!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 Story home located at 4425 Avery Park Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Sunrise Manor
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
356 sqft
Check out our brand new fully furnished modern studios, two and six bedroom suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip today. The yoU Student Apartments across from UNLV is "What’s Next” in modern studio apartment living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gibson Springs
11 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Marq at 1600
1600 E University Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$853
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
975 sqft
The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks,
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Green Valley North
21 Units Available
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
16 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
City Guide for Sunrise Manor, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sunrise Manor, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunrise Manor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Sunrise Manor 1 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 BedroomsSunrise Manor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunrise Manor 3 BedroomsSunrise Manor Accessible ApartmentsSunrise Manor Apartments with Balcony
Sunrise Manor Apartments with GarageSunrise Manor Apartments with GymSunrise Manor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunrise Manor Apartments with ParkingSunrise Manor Apartments with Pool
Sunrise Manor Apartments with Washer-DryerSunrise Manor Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunrise Manor Furnished ApartmentsSunrise Manor Pet Friendly PlacesSunrise Manor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada