150 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with hardwood floors

"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more