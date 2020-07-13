/
pet friendly apartments
167 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
5 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$874
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
13 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$917
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1125 sqft
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
7023 Canary Ivy Way
7023 Canary Ivy Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5650 E Sahara Avenue Unit 2028
5650 East Sahara Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
958 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Condo - Second story unit ready for your move in! Custom paint colors, vinyl plank flooring throughout. All appliances included. Gas stove. Upgraded counters and cabinets throughout. Master has two closets. Rooms are separate.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1624 Palm Street
1624 Palm Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$915
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a brand new 2020 model Manufactured Home in a beautiful 55+ community with great amenities like Swimming Pool, Spa Area, Club House and Laundry Facility.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2038 Palm Street
2038 Palm Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
This is a beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath Manufactured Home in a lovely community with great amenities like Swimming Pool, Club House and onsite Laundry Facility, if you would like a personal tour you can reach out to Yeny at 702-204-1970.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5812 Dew Mist Lane
5812 Dew Mist Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1527 sqft
5812 Dew Mist Lane Available 07/15/20 5812 Dew Mist - Super nice single story 3 bedroom in gated community, vaulted ceilings, wood look floors, gas fireplace. Master has walk in closet and double vanities, walk in shower.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6975 Dunsbach Way Apt 2
6975 Dunsbach Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 upgraded units availalbe for immediate move in! Tile flooring throughout, stove and fridge included. Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information! Application sent to your email.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Cabana Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1196 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor unit condo with front row golf course view in gated community with tiles throughout, shutters on all windows! - 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor unit condo with front row golf course view in gated community with tiles throughout,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nellis Air Force Base
4658 Lime Straight Dr.
4658 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1645 sqft
PRESTIGE 3 bedroom home Ready for IMMEDIATE move IN!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 Story home located at 4658 Lime Straight Dr.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6874 Coral Cloud Ct
6874 Coral Cloud Ct, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1725 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3BD 3BA HOME W/ HUGE LOT! - BREATHTAKING 3BD 3BA HOME IN CULDESAC * OPEN FLOORPLAN * KITCHEN WITH TOUCHSCREEN STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & HUGE ISLAND W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * UPGRADED BI-FOLD SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT * SOFT-CLOSE
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6590 MARILYN MONROE AVE
6590 Marilyn Monroe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1435 sqft
6590 MARILYN MONROE AVE - Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent! Gated community with pool & spa, convenient to park, schools and shopping. Ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer, dryer included. $50/mo additional per pet. 3D Virtual Tour: https://bit.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3736 Lone Oak Street
3736 Lone Oak Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath single story with window coverings throughout, brand new refrigerator and stove, Large backyard. Owner to give final approval of pets, pet deposit is $500 per pet, In addition to rent we charge $37 per mo for Trash/ Sewer.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$824
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
