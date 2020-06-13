/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
61 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
20 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$862
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
7 Units Available
Saratoga Palms
522 North Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
975 sqft
Quaint and stylish, this apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, furnished units, and vaulted ceilings. Just some of the community amenities include a courtyard with grills, a clubhouse, and a resort-style pool.
Results within 5 miles of Sunrise Manor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Downtown Las Vegas
25 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
10 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,013
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1461 sqft
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Gibson Springs
36 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Gateway District
2 Units Available
Canvas
1521 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$685
342 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canvas in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Valley North
5 Units Available
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Avenue 965
965 Cottage Grove Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$766
400 sqft
Avenue 965 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location. Our community is the only community located within the boundaries of The University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Las Vegas
10 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$972
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
986 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
South Valley Ranch
2 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gibson Springs
9 Units Available
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Henderson, Cyan At Green Valley offers you the extraordinary lifestyle that you've been searching for.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 10 at 12:27am
Downtown Las Vegas
25 Units Available
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
385 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
496 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
