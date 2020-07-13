/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with pool
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$874
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
13 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$917
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1125 sqft
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7023 Canary Ivy Way
7023 Canary Ivy Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5650 E Sahara Avenue Unit 2028
5650 East Sahara Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
958 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Condo - Second story unit ready for your move in! Custom paint colors, vinyl plank flooring throughout. All appliances included. Gas stove. Upgraded counters and cabinets throughout. Master has two closets. Rooms are separate.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Teardrop Street
1721 Teardrop Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,152 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1631 Raspberry Hill Road
1631 Raspberry Hill Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1484 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4730 Craig
4730 E Craig Rd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$925
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bed/2 bath upstairs condo unit in a Gated Community in the Northeast! One covered parking space. Front living room has tile floors, vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace! Dining area. Kitchen has a pantry! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6524 NEW BRUNSWICK Avenue
6524 New Brunswick Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1775 sqft
This inviting home with a sparkling pool is nestled in the foothills of Frenchman's Mountain. Just 20 minutes from Fremont Street and 30 minutes from the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and within minutes from Nellis AFB.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1624 Palm Street
1624 Palm Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$915
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a brand new 2020 model Manufactured Home in a beautiful 55+ community with great amenities like Swimming Pool, Spa Area, Club House and Laundry Facility.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2038 Palm Street
2038 Palm Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
This is a beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath Manufactured Home in a lovely community with great amenities like Swimming Pool, Club House and onsite Laundry Facility, if you would like a personal tour you can reach out to Yeny at 702-204-1970.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
567 Radwick
567 Radwick Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5304 sqft
Huge custom 5 bedroom estate on a half-acre lot. It comes with a private pool, spa, 3 car garage, gazebo with a pool table, full-size wet bar, wine cooler fridge plus an entire temperature-controlled wine room that fits 1000 bottles.
1 of 21
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
El Paseo Senior
3980 E Owens Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
481 Benedict (Casita) Drive
481 Benedict Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1681 sqft
This charming two bedroom home is secluded and nestled in the foothills of Sunrise Mountain. Guests have shared access to the pool area. You can relax among the variety of plants and fountains.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4730 E CRAIG RD # 2081
4730 East Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SECTION 8 CONSIDERED! GATED COMM POOL/CONDO! - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO, DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, WITH TILE! COVERED PATIO, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEARBY SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND TRANSPORTATION! COMMUNITY IS GATED AND HAS POOL, SPA, CLUBHOUSE, EXERCISE
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2114 Seattle Shore Street
2114 Seattle Shore Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1199 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6590 MARILYN MONROE AVE
6590 Marilyn Monroe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1435 sqft
6590 MARILYN MONROE AVE - Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent! Gated community with pool & spa, convenient to park, schools and shopping. Ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer, dryer included. $50/mo additional per pet. 3D Virtual Tour: https://bit.
