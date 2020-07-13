All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Avion at Sunrise Mountain

Open Now until 6pm
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd · (702) 602-8464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV 89156

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2121 · Avail. Sep 7

$874

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1164 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,010

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2120 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,310

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 1090 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,320

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 2134 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avion at Sunrise Mountain.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
pool table
Welcome to Avion at Sunrise Mountain Apartments located on beautiful Sunrise Mountain in Northeast Las Vegas, Nevada. Avion sits high atop the city of lights and offers spectacular views of both downtown and the fabulous Las Vegas Strip. Avion offers the convenience of urban living and the quiet atmosphere found usually in suburban neighborhoods. Residents of Avion at Sunrise Mountain Apartments enjoy first class amenities including two sparkling pools and luxurious outdoor spa tubs, 24-hour access fitness center, billiards room, community library, business center and tot-lot. The individual homes are equipped with modern electric appliances, roman soaking tubs and architectural features that truly set Avion apart from other communities. Avion at Sunrise Mountain Apartments soars above the competition and is a place that you can be proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $160 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Waster, Sewer, Trash, Amenity: $65
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avion at Sunrise Mountain have any available units?
Avion at Sunrise Mountain has 5 units available starting at $874 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avion at Sunrise Mountain have?
Some of Avion at Sunrise Mountain's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avion at Sunrise Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Avion at Sunrise Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avion at Sunrise Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Avion at Sunrise Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Avion at Sunrise Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Avion at Sunrise Mountain offers parking.
Does Avion at Sunrise Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avion at Sunrise Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avion at Sunrise Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Avion at Sunrise Mountain has a pool.
Does Avion at Sunrise Mountain have accessible units?
No, Avion at Sunrise Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Avion at Sunrise Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avion at Sunrise Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does Avion at Sunrise Mountain have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avion at Sunrise Mountain has units with air conditioning.

