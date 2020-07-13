Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avion at Sunrise Mountain.
Welcome to Avion at Sunrise Mountain Apartments located on beautiful Sunrise Mountain in Northeast Las Vegas, Nevada. Avion sits high atop the city of lights and offers spectacular views of both downtown and the fabulous Las Vegas Strip. Avion offers the convenience of urban living and the quiet atmosphere found usually in suburban neighborhoods. Residents of Avion at Sunrise Mountain Apartments enjoy first class amenities including two sparkling pools and luxurious outdoor spa tubs, 24-hour access fitness center, billiards room, community library, business center and tot-lot. The individual homes are equipped with modern electric appliances, roman soaking tubs and architectural features that truly set Avion apart from other communities. Avion at Sunrise Mountain Apartments soars above the competition and is a place that you can be proud to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)