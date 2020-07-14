All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Villas at Sunrise Mountain

6360 E Sahara Ave · (702) 500-0638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV 89142

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2126 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1051 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 1043 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Sunrise Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
lobby
Villas at Sunrise Mountain is a premier residential community in the Southeast area of Las Vegas! Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes range between 827 to 1,208 square feet. We are close to freeways, schools, banks, shopping, dining, Nellis Air Force Base, and the Las Vegas Strip. Our comfortable, spacious floor plans feature open kitchens with track lighting and breakfast bar, walk-in closets, large balconies, nine foot ceilings, and full size washers and dryers. Our community amenities include fitness center, business center, WiFi lounge, gated entrance, swimming pool with spa, resident events and brand new resident park with BBQ stations. Detached garages are also available for rent. Our professional service team is ready to assist you with your needs. Enjoy mountain views and beautiful surroundings while living in the Sunrise Mountain area. Send us an email, give us a call to schedule your personalized tour or lease online today. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom) $275 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Preparation Fee: $250 (1 bedroom) $275 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: We love your cats for a maximum of 2 per apartment home! There is $300 non- refundable fee and $20.00 rent per pet per month. They are subject for approval. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villas at Sunrise Mountain have any available units?
Villas at Sunrise Mountain has 5 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Sunrise Mountain have?
Some of Villas at Sunrise Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Sunrise Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Sunrise Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Sunrise Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Sunrise Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Sunrise Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Sunrise Mountain offers parking.
Does Villas at Sunrise Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Sunrise Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Sunrise Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Sunrise Mountain has a pool.
Does Villas at Sunrise Mountain have accessible units?
No, Villas at Sunrise Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Sunrise Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Sunrise Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Sunrise Mountain have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Sunrise Mountain has units with air conditioning.

