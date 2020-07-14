Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed lobby

Villas at Sunrise Mountain is a premier residential community in the Southeast area of Las Vegas! Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes range between 827 to 1,208 square feet. We are close to freeways, schools, banks, shopping, dining, Nellis Air Force Base, and the Las Vegas Strip. Our comfortable, spacious floor plans feature open kitchens with track lighting and breakfast bar, walk-in closets, large balconies, nine foot ceilings, and full size washers and dryers. Our community amenities include fitness center, business center, WiFi lounge, gated entrance, swimming pool with spa, resident events and brand new resident park with BBQ stations. Detached garages are also available for rent. Our professional service team is ready to assist you with your needs. Enjoy mountain views and beautiful surroundings while living in the Sunrise Mountain area. Send us an email, give us a call to schedule your personalized tour or lease online today. Welcome home!