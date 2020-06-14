101 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
4 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$933
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
18 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
12 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4730 CRAIG Road
4730 East Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN READY, BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2BATH CONDO, LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, DINING AREA, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. BALCONY LOCATED OFF LIVING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1884 Winterwood Boulevard
1884 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1024 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! All flooring replaced - no carpet! All new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, all fresh paint. This 3 bedroom home has a large private yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1223 sqft
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1300 Arlington Street
1300 South Arlington Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Great 1st floor condo, 3br, 2 bath, 1 car garage. Tiled, laminated in bedrooms, granite counter tops, all appliances included. Gated Community, with community pool and exercise room...Community pool & exercise room currently closed due to COVID

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
El Paseo Senior
3980 E Owens Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
139 Christy Lane
139 North Christy Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1287 sqft
Cute, cozy fully furnished home from A to Z. Wood like flooring in living, dining and kitchen. The living room is very relaxing and ready for you to come and kick back. Gas stove and dryer. Four bedrooms. The master is separated and has an en suite.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$842
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
6 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$939
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$792
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Spectra East
4521 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$798
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly community boasts a pool and spa, gym, clubhouse and covered parking. Inside, apartments feature gas fireplaces, intrusion alarms, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. In northeast Las Vegas, minutes from I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
$
12 Units Available
Ravello
4350 Cappas St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1479 sqft
Beautiful stucco townhomes with attached garages just blocks from I-15 yet quietly nestled in a suburban atmosphere. Gated community with clubhouse, playground and pool for outdoor family fun.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$948
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1126 sqft
Close to I-15 and I-215. Gated apartment community features a pool and indoor spa, covered parking and a gym. Units have washer/dryer, pantries, private balconies, alarm monitoring and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Sunrise Manor, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sunrise Manor, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sunrise Manor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

