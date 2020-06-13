Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
12 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
20 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$936
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
3 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2978 Juniper Hills Blvd Unit 204
2978 Juniper Hills Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
Super cozy 2 bedroom double master condo. Fireplace in living room, upgraded bathrooms, and balcony Text haley at 7252615469 for more information! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632926)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3877 Fitzpatrick Dr
3877 Fitzpatrick Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$875
1178 sqft
3877 Fitzpatrick Dr Available 07/04/20 2 story condo with 2 master bedrooms. - This 2 story condo has tile flooring downstairs. Assigned covered parking is right next to the back patio with easy access to the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
3341 Blue Ash Ln
3341 Blue Ash Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1223 sqft
3341 Blue Ash Ln Available 07/01/20 Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community - Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community. House backs up to fairway. Beautiful backyard with easy maintenance.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
6420 Waterdragon Avenue
6420 Waterdragon Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1775 sqft
Wonderful 1 Story 3 Bedroom Home on the East Side of the Valley*Lovely Open Floor Plan*Open Spacious Kitchen w/Plenty of Counter Space*Stainless Kitchen Appliances*Master Suite Features 2 Separate Closets, Master Bath Has Double Sinks & Step in

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3400 CABANA Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2349 Rock Slide
2349 North Rock Slide Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1597 sqft
Awesome energy efficient single story house with spacious floorplan that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, chef's kitchen, upgraded beautifu wood flooring throughout, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, nice size 2ndary bedrooms, radiant barrier,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4071 MORNING PEACE Street
4071 Morning Peace Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1017 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME IN GATED NORTH LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BREAKFAST BAR IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. EASY TO MAINTAIN LANDSCAPING. BALCONY OFF UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED UPSTAIRS!!! A MUST SEE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5675 East Lake Mead
5675 East Lake Mead Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$975
3966 sqft
Modern ground floor condo in a 4-plex located in the North-East part of town. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, and disposal. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4730 CRAIG Road
4730 East Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN READY, BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2BATH CONDO, LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, DINING AREA, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. BALCONY LOCATED OFF LIVING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6942 APPLETON Drive
6942 Appleton Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$695
3692 sqft
Two bedroom condo on the second level. Front living room w/fireplace and tile floors throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, garden window, tile counter tops and all appliances. Separate dining area w/balcony access.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1223 sqft
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1300 Arlington Street
1300 South Arlington Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Great 1st floor condo, 3br, 2 bath, 1 car garage. Tiled, laminated in bedrooms, granite counter tops, all appliances included. Gated Community, with community pool and exercise room...Community pool & exercise room currently closed due to COVID

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6800 Lake Mead
6800 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH COZY KITCHEN FEATURING A BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA LEADS OUT TO COVERED PATIO. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS A MUST SEE!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2871 Wheelwright
2871 Wheelwright Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$825
3672 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO WITH TWO TONE PAINT LOCATED IN CORNER COMMUNITY W COMM PARK. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nellis Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
4658 Lime Straight
4658 Line Straight Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1645 sqft
~JUST STUNNING 3 Bedrooms,2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
567 Radwick
567 Radwick Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5304 sqft
Huge custom 5 bedroom estate on a half-acre lot. It comes with a private pool, spa, 3 car garage, gazebo with a pool table, full-size wet bar, wine cooler fridge plus an entire temperature-controlled wine room that fits 1000 bottles.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
196 Ginger Root Court
196 Ginger Root Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3253 sqft
Exceptional single story in gated community. Dramatic spaces feature high ceilings and oversized windows. Foyer reveals combined living dining room.Open concept kitchen family room w/fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sunrise Manor, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sunrise Manor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

