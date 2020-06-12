192 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV

/
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1120 sqft
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
2978 Juniper Hills Blvd Unit 204
2978 Juniper Hills Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
Super cozy 2 bedroom double master condo. Fireplace in living room, upgraded bathrooms, and balcony Text haley at 7252615469 for more information! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632926)
4300 Lamont #290
4300 N Lamont St, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
North East Valley- Near Nellis - 2 bedroom condominium home located in the Northeast Valley. Open floor-plan with living room adjoining dining nook and kitchen. Living room and kitchen feature tile flooring.
3877 Fitzpatrick Dr
3877 Fitzpatrick Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$875
1178 sqft
3877 Fitzpatrick Dr Available 07/04/20 2 story condo with 2 master bedrooms. - This 2 story condo has tile flooring downstairs. Assigned covered parking is right next to the back patio with easy access to the kitchen.
Stallion Montain
3341 Blue Ash Ln
3341 Blue Ash Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1223 sqft
3341 Blue Ash Ln Available 07/01/20 Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community - Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community. House backs up to fairway. Beautiful backyard with easy maintenance.
3370 Gulf Shores
3370 Gulf Shores Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
2496 sqft
Updated GREAT SINGLE STORY HOME CONVERTED INTO REAL PROPERTY!!! NEW fresh paint, NEW new vinyl planks, New carpet OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SPACIOUS KITCHEN, PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, VINYL PLANK FLOORING, LARGE BEDROOMS, NEW PLUSH CARPET, HUGE MASTER
1405 Nellis
1405 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1099 sqft
Charming and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit with detached 1-car garage.
3400 CABANA Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
CHARMING CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY.
4071 MORNING PEACE Street
4071 Morning Peace Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1017 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME IN GATED NORTH LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BREAKFAST BAR IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. EASY TO MAINTAIN LANDSCAPING. BALCONY OFF UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED UPSTAIRS!!! A MUST SEE.
5675 East Lake Mead
5675 East Lake Mead Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$975
3966 sqft
Modern ground floor condo in a 4-plex located in the North-East part of town. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, electric stove, and disposal. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
4730 CRAIG Road
4730 East Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
974 sqft
MOVE IN READY, BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2BATH CONDO, LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, DINING AREA, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. BALCONY LOCATED OFF LIVING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.
4730 Craig
4730 E Craig Rd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
Recently refreshed condominium in a popular location close to Nellis AFB, The LV Motor Speedway, and a new Amazon distribution center.
6800 East LAKE MEAD Boulevard
6800 East Lake Mead Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$925
931 sqft
Great mountain views! 2nd floor condo. Upgraded cherry oak cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded counter tops. All appliances included.
6942 APPLETON Drive
6942 Appleton Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$695
3692 sqft
Two bedroom condo on the second level. Front living room w/fireplace and tile floors throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, garden window, tile counter tops and all appliances. Separate dining area w/balcony access.
Stallion Montain
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1223 sqft
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet.
6800 Lake Mead
6800 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
931 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH COZY KITCHEN FEATURING A BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA LEADS OUT TO COVERED PATIO. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS A MUST SEE!
2871 Wheelwright
2871 Wheelwright Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$825
3672 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO WITH TWO TONE PAINT LOCATED IN CORNER COMMUNITY W COMM PARK. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.
