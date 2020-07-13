All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Toscana Apartments

4550 Karen Ave · (702) 710-3781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 1 BATH-1

$930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

2 BED 1 BATH-2

$985

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,070

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

3 BED 2 BATH-2

$1,210

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Toscana Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Beautifully situated on a small street, Toscana Apartment Homes convenient Las Vegas location is one you're sure to love! With easy access to major freeways and bus routes, you will be only minutes away from where you work and play.\n\nWe are proud to present spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring washer & dryer connections and fully-equipped entertaining kitchens with breakfast bars and a pantry. Unwind and enjoy outdoor living space with your private patio or balcony. We love your pets, so bring the whole family!\n\nWith on-site laundry, business center, resident clubhouse, sparkling pool with sundeck, playground and pet area, you will see why we are Las Vegas' best-kept secret. Dont delay, call today to schedule your personal tour of Toscana Apartment Homes with one of our friendly and professional management staff and discover that you can DWELL WELL!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Toscana Apartments have any available units?
Toscana Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $930 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,070. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Toscana Apartments have?
Some of Toscana Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Toscana Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Toscana Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Toscana Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Toscana Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Toscana Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Toscana Apartments offers parking.
Does Toscana Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Toscana Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Toscana Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Toscana Apartments has a pool.
Does Toscana Apartments have accessible units?
No, Toscana Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Toscana Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Toscana Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Toscana Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Toscana Apartments has units with air conditioning.
