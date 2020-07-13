Toscana Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Beautifully situated on a small street, Toscana Apartment Homes convenient Las Vegas location is one you're sure to love! With easy access to major freeways and bus routes, you will be only minutes away from where you work and play.



We are proud to present spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring washer & dryer connections and fully-equipped entertaining kitchens with breakfast bars and a pantry. Unwind and enjoy outdoor living space with your private patio or balcony. We love your pets, so bring the whole family!



With on-site laundry, business center, resident clubhouse, sparkling pool with sundeck, playground and pet area, you will see why we are Las Vegas' best-kept secret. Dont delay, call today to schedule your personal tour of Toscana Apartment Homes with one of our friendly and professional management staff and discover that you can DWELL WELL!