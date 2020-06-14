178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
4 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$933
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
$
20 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
12 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
7023 Canary Ivy Way
7023 Canary Ivy Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1464 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
6045 Iris Garden Circle
6045 Iris Garden Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1608 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1883 Metamora Street
1883 Metamora Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
ll that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4300 Lamont #290
4300 N Lamont St, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
North East Valley- Near Nellis - 2 bedroom condominium home located in the Northeast Valley. Open floor-plan with living room adjoining dining nook and kitchen. Living room and kitchen feature tile flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
3341 Blue Ash Ln
3341 Blue Ash Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1223 sqft
3341 Blue Ash Ln Available 07/01/20 Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community - Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community. House backs up to fairway. Beautiful backyard with easy maintenance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3400 CABANA Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1884 Winterwood Boulevard
1884 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1024 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! All flooring replaced - no carpet! All new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, all fresh paint. This 3 bedroom home has a large private yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4730 Craig
4730 E Craig Rd, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently refreshed condominium in a popular location close to Nellis AFB, The LV Motor Speedway, and a new Amazon distribution center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1223 sqft
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6874 Coral Cloud Ct
6874 Coral Cloud Ct, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1725 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3BD 3BA HOME W/ HUGE LOT! - BREATHTAKING 3BD 3BA HOME IN CULDESAC * OPEN FLOORPLAN * KITCHEN WITH TOUCHSCREEN STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & HUGE ISLAND W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * UPGRADED BI-FOLD SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT * SOFT-CLOSE

1 of 21

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2072 ARIVADA FERRY #101
2072 North Arivada Ferry Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1218 sqft
Wonderful 2nd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bath town home with an attached 1 car garage in a beautiful gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Manor
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$842
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
City Guide for Sunrise Manor, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sunrise Manor, NV

Finding an apartment in Sunrise Manor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

