Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2114 Seattle Shore Street

2114 Seattle Shore Street · (844) 874-2669
Location

2114 Seattle Shore Street, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2114 Seattle Shore St Las Vegas NV · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1199 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,199 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE5897120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Seattle Shore Street have any available units?
2114 Seattle Shore Street has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2114 Seattle Shore Street have?
Some of 2114 Seattle Shore Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Seattle Shore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Seattle Shore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Seattle Shore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Seattle Shore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 2114 Seattle Shore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Seattle Shore Street offers parking.
Does 2114 Seattle Shore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Seattle Shore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Seattle Shore Street have a pool?
Yes, 2114 Seattle Shore Street has a pool.
Does 2114 Seattle Shore Street have accessible units?
No, 2114 Seattle Shore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Seattle Shore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Seattle Shore Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Seattle Shore Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2114 Seattle Shore Street has units with air conditioning.
