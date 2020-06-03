All apartments in Sunrise Manor
1884 Winterwood Boulevard

1884 Winterwood Boulevard · (952) 470-8888
Location

1884 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV 89142

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Renters Warehouse presents this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! All flooring replaced - no carpet! All new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, all fresh paint. This 3 bedroom home has a large private yard. Garage and a covered carport. Pictures will be uploaded as soon as complete, a video is available. Pets approved at owners discretion with deposit. Showings are available, by putting your information into this website Showmojo will send you a link to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard have any available units?
1884 Winterwood Boulevard has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard have?
Some of 1884 Winterwood Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1884 Winterwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1884 Winterwood Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1884 Winterwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1884 Winterwood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1884 Winterwood Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1884 Winterwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1884 Winterwood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1884 Winterwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1884 Winterwood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1884 Winterwood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1884 Winterwood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
