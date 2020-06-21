All apartments in North Las Vegas
2911 Extravagant Avenue
2911 Extravagant Avenue

Location

2911 Extravagant Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2911 Extravagant Ave North Las Vegas NV · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1605 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Open Floor Plan Single-Story Aliante Home
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,605 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agr

(RLNE5826407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Extravagant Avenue have any available units?
2911 Extravagant Avenue has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 Extravagant Avenue have?
Some of 2911 Extravagant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 Extravagant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Extravagant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Extravagant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Extravagant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 2911 Extravagant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Extravagant Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2911 Extravagant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 Extravagant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Extravagant Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2911 Extravagant Avenue has a pool.
Does 2911 Extravagant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2911 Extravagant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Extravagant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2911 Extravagant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
