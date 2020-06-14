Apartment List
/
NV
/
north las vegas
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

152 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
$
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$957
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1305 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
4 Units Available
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed, 2 Bath condo available now!! - Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo unit available now!! All appliances included!! Small pets are welcome! Landlord will consider removing the furnishings for a qualified renter and will consider a long

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3301 West Colton Ave.
3301 West Colton Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1441 sqft
3 BEDROOM FULLY FURNISHED SINGLE STORY HOUSE - FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOUSE (RLNE5624083)

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6333 Legend Falls
6333 Legend Falls Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1467 sqft
You will love this amazing fully furnished home. Comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
916 Appaloosa Hills Ave
916 Appaloosa Hills Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1505 sqft
Located ~7 miles from Nellis AFB. Fully furnished house. Great for extended TDYs. 6-month rental agreement (negotiable if on official military orders). ***Home Overview*** • 2-story, 1505 sq. ft. • 3 Bedrooms • 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5729 Tideview
5729 Tideview Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1828 sqft
Single-story Furnished house with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Kitchen island.Great price deal.Must see now!

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4016 Open Door
4016 North Open Door Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1876 sqft
Delightful 4 bedroom - 2 1/2 bath home in a gated neighborhood with a community pool. Fully furnished and owner will rent for 6 months to a year. Delightful upgraded flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen has granite counters and a lots more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
514 RANCHO DEL NORTE Drive
514 Rancho Del Norte Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1621 sqft
Fully furnished home complete with sheets to silverware. This 2 story has 3 bedrooms upstairs with new wood like floors and 2 pillow top queens and two twin beds. The master is a suite with room for a natural light working office.
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Bonanza
600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$949
286 sqft
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3808 Fairway
3808 Fairway Circle, Las Vegas, NV
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
5289 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOUSE ON 0.36 ACRE GOLF COURSE! FULLY FURNISHED & READY TO MOVE IN! Enjoy green fields in the back yard overlooking the golf course.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Los Prados
1 Unit Available
4916 Winterset
4916 Winterset Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Live a Country Club Lifestyle... Furnished Townhouse, All appliances, Geat Kitchen with Nook and Breakfast bar. Covered Patio, Lots of storage. 6 to 7 months would be an ideal tenant. Guard Gated, Clubhouse, Pool, Spa. Golf, Restaurant, and Bar.
Results within 5 miles of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Nellis Air Force Base
3 Units Available
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$875
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$741
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
522 sqft
Furnished studios or unfurnished one-bedrooms. This pet-friendly community features a pool and a dog park. Summerlin Parkway and Highway 95 are nearby; the North Las Vegas Airport is minutes away.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1251 sqft
WELL KEPT, UPGRADED CONDO ON THE STRIP * FULLY FURNISHED W/ UPGRADED FLOORING * 2 MASTERS ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE UNIT * MAIN MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB WITH JETS * GOOD SIZED ROOMS AND OPEN GREAT ROOM WITH BALCONY AND AMAZING VIEWS *

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3011 Nordoff Circle
3011 Nordoff Circle, Paradise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
- 6 Bedroom/ 5 Bath Two Story Home Fully Furnished (RLNE5657608)

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 San Jose Ave
2008 San Jose Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5363450)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
505 Cragin Park Dr
505 South Cragin Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2116 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL *** 4 BED/3 BATH *** - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL! FOUR BEDROOMS WITH 3 BATHROOMS! VAULTED CEILINGS AND TONS AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents held steady over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in North Las Vegas.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Las Vegas 3 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas Accessible ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Apartments under $700North Las Vegas Apartments under $800
    North Las Vegas Apartments under $900North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with GarageNorth Las Vegas Apartments with GymNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
    North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Las Vegas Cheap PlacesNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Furnished ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Luxury PlacesNorth Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
    University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
    Touro University Nevada