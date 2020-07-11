Apartment List
106 Luxury Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,034
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
29 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,059
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1273 sqft
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
12 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
11 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
8 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
6 Units Available
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed, 2 Bath condo available now!! - Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo unit available now!! All appliances included!! Small pets are welcome! Landlord will consider removing the furnishings for a qualified renter and will consider a long
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
1 Unit Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,282
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1244 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2028 Venus Street
2028 Venus Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3869 sqft
Super cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in a fourplex! Almost move in ready, put your applications in today! Tile and Hardwood flooring throughout kitchen, living room and bathrooms. Adorable kitchen with granite countertops. Abosolute must see!

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4519 Sandstone Vista Court
4519 Sandstone Vista Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1805 sqft
LQQK! Amenities as follows: Open Floorplan, Neutral décor, Light-bright-airy, Functional living spaces, Close proximity to Shopping, Schools and Parks. LQQK! Act Now! Be the first one to apply! LQQK!

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3428 Lonesome Drum Street
3428 Lonesome Drum Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1621 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent in North Las Vegas. Home features a large open floorplan downstairs with tile floors. Open kitchen with and island and granite countertops.

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4519 Moon Hill Rock Avenue
4519 Moon Hill Rock Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2787 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 5 bedroom 3 bath home in a gated community near Aliante Station. You'll walk in and find a spacious bright kitchen opening up to family/great room. Lots of space for family & guests.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
El Dorado
1332 Deer Horn Lane
1332 Deer Horn Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1606 sqft
Nice single story home with open floor plan and 3 car garage. Fireplace in living room, large kitchen with pantry and built-in desk. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, master bathroom has tub, separate shower and double sinks.

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6745 Caporetto Lane
6745 Caporetto Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1255 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor boast stainless steel appliances in kitchen, beautiful counter tops and cabinet pull through out, water softener filtration system with reverse osmosis for filtered drinking water,

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4932 Sevier Desert Street
4932 Sevler Desert Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2095 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LARGE AND SPACIOUS 3 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath 2000+ Sq Ft home with Loft and PLENTY OF UPGRADES! - This beautiful home located offers many amenities that make it a must-see.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3913 Royal Stone Ct
3913 Royal Stone Court, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,199
3500 sqft
Victorian Grandeur Exclusive Room Guesthouse - Property Id: 220655 You are invited to this striking 3200 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North Las Vegas
2617 Spear St
2617 North Spear Street, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
Completely remodeled kitchen featuring granite counter tops, vinyl flooring and silent close up-graded cabinetry. New carpeting throughout with fresh paint. All appliances are included. Make this home yours today and start building memories.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2121 Mountain Rail Drive
2121 Mountain Rail Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3790 sqft
$2,800/Mo ** Move In Special** 5 BD 4 BTH Two Story Home Available in Aliante - We are currently offering a move in special waiving the first months rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
El Dorado
1833 Bayhurst Ave
1833 Bayhurst Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1984 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, WALK IN PANTRY, HUGE LOFT Rem ark s UPSTAIRS, TILE FLOORING IN TRAFFIC AREA S DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, MOVE IN READY.

July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents increased moderately over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

