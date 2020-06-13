54 Accessible Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
30 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
10 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,013
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1461 sqft
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
$
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$957
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1305 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Downtown Las Vegas
25 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,022
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1163 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Nellis Air Force Base
3 Units Available
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$875
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Desert Shores
8 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1177 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
20 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1080 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$741
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
522 sqft
Furnished studios or unfurnished one-bedrooms. This pet-friendly community features a pool and a dog park. Summerlin Parkway and Highway 95 are nearby; the North Las Vegas Airport is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,033
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1120 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a gym, a clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Minutes from Meadows Mall, easy access to Highway 95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
3 Units Available
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$970
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near Highway 589. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space available. Each apartment features an all-electric kitchen with modern appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Gateway District
2 Units Available
Canvas
1521 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$685
342 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canvas in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
The Villas at 6300
6300 W Lake Mead Blvd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1199 sqft
Tuscan-inspired living in NW Las Vegas. Close to Whole Foods and AMC movie theater. Units with fully equipped kitchens, gas fireplaces and large private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Las Vegas
10 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$972
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
986 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents held steady over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in North Las Vegas.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

