Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

121 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
30 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
780 sqft
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$903
803 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$948
914 sqft
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
16 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
754 sqft
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Pecos Creek Blue
1830 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$810
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pecos Creek Blue in North Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
20 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,054
667 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
$
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$957
727 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076
1881 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
724 sqft
Charming One Bed/One Bath Condo Available in North Las Vegas.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1881 W. Alexander #2075
1881 West Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
Gated Villagio Condo - 1BD/BTH - Gated Villagio Community! Upstairs corner unit includes brand new carpet throughout and wood flooring in kitchen, dining area and bathrooms! All kitchen appliances included plus full size washer and dryer! Large

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2432 Ellis St Apt 6
2432 North Ellis Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$625
One bedroom apartment will be remodeled to look like one next to it ( see pictures) Tenant leaves 5/31/20 Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information or to put an application! (RLNE5677598)
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
696 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Millennium East
3580 E Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Diamondhead
1799 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
Whether it's for work or play, our location is just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas and McCarren International Airport. Close to the 95-Freeway and convenient shopping.
Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
701 Adams
701 W Adams Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
540 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE NOW* BRAND NEW APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN* NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT ENTIRE UNIT* FRESH PAINT* UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS* UPGRADED BATHROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL TILE WORK IN SHOWER* LAUNDRY ON SITE*

Last updated March 30 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2010 RANCHO LAKE Drive
2010 Rancho Lake Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
649 sqft
Great location, fresh paint new floors, parking, gated community. This unit will go fast, there is a pool and community areas for family gatherings.Located new Texas station & shopping.
Results within 5 miles of North Las Vegas
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,161
800 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes include modern kitchens, quartz counters, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, media cafe, gated/controlled access, playground, mountain views. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, Gragson Freeway, Woodbury Beltway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
733 sqft
Gloria Park Villas Apartments have all the amenities of today's lifestyle including mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes from the famous Las Vegas strip.

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents held steady over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in North Las Vegas.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

