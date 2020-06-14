114 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Las Vegas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
30 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$948
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1461 sqft
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
6 Units Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$902
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
20 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,054
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$957
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1305 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed, 2 Bath condo available now!! - Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo unit available now!! All appliances included!! Small pets are welcome! Landlord will consider removing the furnishings for a qualified renter and will consider a long

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7325 REDHEAD DR
7325 Redhead Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2712 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY 3 BED / 3 BATH CLUB ALIANTE GOLF COURSE HOME! 2,712 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH MANY UPGRADES!! THIS HOME WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!! - APPLICATION PENDING!!!! ~~COMING SOON~~ BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME FOR RENT IN

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076
1881 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming One Bed/One Bath Condo Available in North Las Vegas.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane
3813 Marsh Sparrow Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2712 sqft
Immaculate 1-story Mesa Rose model with 2,712 sf living space; 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths, a den/study, and 3-car garage. Formal living room, family room, dining room, & dinette area. Custom window covering and tile flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3304 Birdwatcher Avenue
3304 Birdwatch Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2564 sqft
Virtual and Private tours will be available on this home - Expected availability date 7/15- Renters Warehouse Presents this wonderful 4 bed, 4 bath home with granite kitchen and island that opens to the family room.
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
4 Units Available
Millennium East
3580 E Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1116 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Las Vegas
15 Units Available
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$911
655 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Maryland Villas invites you to come by and take a look at our great floor plans. In our convenient location close to I-95 and I-15 your commute home will be a breeze.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
Diamondhead
1799 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1055 sqft
Whether it's for work or play, our location is just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas and McCarren International Airport. Close to the 95-Freeway and convenient shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4730 CRAIG Road
4730 East Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN READY, BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2BATH CONDO, LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, DINING AREA, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. BALCONY LOCATED OFF LIVING ROOM, WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue
5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2556 sqft
Available 7/15/2020....
City Guide for North Las Vegas, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul/ Gonna set my soul on fire/ Got a whole lot of money thats ready to burn/ So get those stakes up higher [...] Viva Las Vegas, viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley, Viva Las Vegas)

Compared with Las Vegas shock and awe program, North Las Vegas is downright sleepy, and quiet. It isn’t nearly as brightly lit or frenetic as Sin City itself, but it has a great combination of tucked-away peacefulness and accessible action that many natives love. Many Las Vegas employees live in North LV. Its a quick escape with a short commute and even more inexpensive rents, though it. Do invest attracts some high flyers, which is crazy, because Vegas has shockingly low cost real estate to begin with itself. It must have something to do with those 110-plus-degree summers that start in February and last until November. The entertainment is a little different up north too. People like parks and fairs, shopping centers and golf courses more so than slot machines and robotic black jack dealers in red vests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Las Vegas, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Las Vegas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

