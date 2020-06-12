215 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1151 sqft
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
31 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
10 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1145 sqft
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1070 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1148 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
20 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
952 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
15 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1262 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
15 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
$
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1072 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
4 Units Available
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath condo available now!! - Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo unit available now!! All appliances included!! Small pets are welcome! Landlord will consider removing the furnishings for a qualified renter and will consider a long

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 Purple Martin Ct.
1126 Purple Martin, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1043 sqft
1126 Purple Martin Ct. Available 07/01/20 SFH No HOA RV Parking - SFH 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage! RV parking No HOA Ring Alarm and Landscaping are included! (RLNE5420330)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2117 SUN Avenue
2117 Sun Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
996 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo. Kitchen features all appliances, tile flooring and pantry. Large front living room w/ fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath with tub/shower. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. A must see!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3508 RIO ROBLES Drive
3508 Rio Robles Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath town home kitchen has breakfast bar laminate counter tops, tile flooring, large bedrooms, and extra storage. *All listings PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED prior to move in

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3361 CIVIC CENTER Drive
3361 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1088 sqft
FRESH PAINT, ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS. Wonderful layout with large living space, kitchen and dining area downstairs. Fantastic kitchen w/ solid counter tops, tile flooring and opens up to dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
El Dorado
1 Unit Available
1677 BENT ARROW Drive
1677 Bent Arrow Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY NORTH LAS VEGAS HOME. THIS HOME IS IN EXCELLENT MOVE IN CONDITION AND FEATURES FRESH PAINT THROUGH OUT, TWO BEDROOMS, COZY FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEMI COVERED PATIO, AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2824 Berg
2824 North Berg Street, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
792 sqft
Home was entirely remodeled in 2018.remodeled house. 5inch baseboards wood plank flooring in living area, kitchen has beautiful grey quartz counters. stainless steel appliances included in rental. clean and cozy home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4465 Violet Flowers
4465 Violet Flowers Street, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
Beautiful corner unit townhouse centrally located in a lovely gated community. First level entry from garage to stairs to second level living. Modern esthetic through out. Open and spacious living room, kitchen and large dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2225 McCarran St Unit 3
2225 North Mc Carran Street, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$725
Fourplex condo, 2 bedroom 1 bath up for rent. All appliances including washer and dryer included! Tile flooring through living room and kitchen. Some turnover still needed ready by move in mid April. (RLNE5669579)
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
13 Units Available
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$885
840 sqft
A gated apartment community in Las Vegas featuring a pool, a dog run, and a park-like courtyard. The one- to four-bedroom apartment homes with laundry connections, outdoor spaces, and air conditioning. On Las Vegas Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Millennium East
3580 E Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments.

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents held steady over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in North Las Vegas.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

