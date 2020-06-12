Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

259 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3320 AMISH AVE
3320 Amish Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2362 sqft
3320 AMISH AVE Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME! - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME! LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY! THIS HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS/ 3 BATH/ 3 CAR GARAGE! FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LARGE GREAT ROOM! DUAL MASTER BEDROOM

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5414 JOSE ERNESTO AVE
5414 Jose Ernesto Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1125 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME IN NLV! - NICE SINGLE STORY HOME! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR OVERLOOKING DINING AND LIVING ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4219 Tartan
4219 Tartan Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1591 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 car garage single story home located on a large corner lot - NO HOA! The home offers an open floor plan, upgraded flooring, granite countertops, and an oversized covered patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sweet Jenny
1612 Sweet Jenny Court, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3804 sqft
Inside is great. Fully tiled throughout separate family/Dinning room and Living room. Double sided fire place. Large Bedroom down Stairs and Office Down Stairs. Master Bedroom on 2nd floor, along with large loft and 2 balcony.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7038 PINK FLAMINGOS Place
7038 Pink Flamingos Place, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3177 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO STORY HOME IN ALIANTE, 5 BEDROOMS WITH ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LARGE LOFT WITH ACCESS TO YOUR COVERED BALCONY, FRESHLY SHAMPOOED CARPETS, TILE FLOORS, 2 COVERED PATIOS, LARGE CLOSETS, TONS OF STORAGE,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2117 SUN Avenue
2117 Sun Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
996 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo. Kitchen features all appliances, tile flooring and pantry. Large front living room w/ fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath with tub/shower. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. A must see!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5645 Wedgefield
5645 Wedgefield Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2979 sqft
This is a beautiful home near Shadow Creek golf course. Large home with formal dining room and wet bar. Covered patio in back. Three car garage. Enjoy the Jacuzzi tub after a long day at work. Large kitchen with breakfast bar. This is a must see!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6877 QUIET PEEPS Place
6877 Quiet Peeps Place, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2799 sqft
Beautiful home. 4 bedrooms plus a loft. Formal Living room and dining room. Separate family room w/ fireplace and open to upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
816 Bolivar
816 Bolivar Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1815 sqft
Beautiful one story house in NLV, large yard, 2 car garage parking. The house features spacious living room, corner kitchen, breakfast eating area, upgraded tile flooring in wet areas. The master BD is large, walk in closet in master BA, dual sinks.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3513 FISHERS LANDING Avenue
3513 Fishers Landing Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2222 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME PLUS LOFT IN NORTH LAS VEGAS!! 3 CAR GARAGE. ALL TRAVERTINE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS. ELEGANT SEPARATE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6655 Flaminian
6655 Flaminian Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1255 sqft
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWN HOUSE FOR RENT IN ALLIANTE. LARGE BALCONY WITH NICE VIEW OF PARK & VOLLEYBALL COURT. LOCATED INSIDE GATED COMMUNITY WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3347 SPARROW HEIGHTS Avenue
3347 Sparrow Heights Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1159 sqft
GREAT TWO STORY TOWN HOME LOCATED IN NORTH LAS VEGAS; 3 BEDROOMS; 2.5 BATHS ; FEATURES NEWER PAINT ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN HAS SOLID COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE - GATED OUTSIDE PATIO & COMMUNITY POOL. FLOOR PLAN IS OPEN AND AIRY

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
El Dorado
1 Unit Available
1932 West HAMMER Lane
1932 West Hammer Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
OH MY GOSH! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN, ALL APPLIANCES, THIS PROPERTY IS IN MOVE IN CONDITION AND WON'T LAST...ITS BEAUTIFUL!!!!!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6321 ORIONS TOOL Street
6321 Orions Tool Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
GREAT POOL HOME W/3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. SPACIOUS YARD W/PEBBLE TECH POOL JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK & LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY, 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS HAVE A JACK & JILL BATH & 2 CAR GARAGE W/OPENER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4155 Spring Storm
4155 Spring Storm Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
A Brand New Home Built JUST FOR YOU! Located in a new gated community! Super bright and spacious with an open floor plan! Tile flooring in living areas and carpet upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane
3813 Marsh Sparrow Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2712 sqft
Immaculate 1-story Mesa Rose model with 2,712 sf living space; 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths, a den/study, and 3-car garage. Formal living room, family room, dining room, & dinette area. Custom window covering and tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
916 Appaloosa Hills Ave
916 Appaloosa Hills Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1505 sqft
Located ~7 miles from Nellis AFB. Fully furnished house. Great for extended TDYs. 6-month rental agreement (negotiable if on official military orders). ***Home Overview*** • 2-story, 1505 sq. ft. • 3 Bedrooms • 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6113 KAMI Street
6113 Kami Street, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
3395 sqft
Beautiful home on a corner lot. Great floorplan w/ large open kitchen & family room. Stainless appliances & granite counter tops. Custom paint throughout. Huge balcony off master & spare bedroom. 5th bedroom is great room/gameroom.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3904 GLENORA FALLS
3904 Glenora Falls Court, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1781 sqft
Adorable 1 story in gated, Waterfall Community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4465 Violet Flowers
4465 Violet Flowers Street, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
Beautiful corner unit townhouse centrally located in a lovely gated community. First level entry from garage to stairs to second level living. Modern esthetic through out. Open and spacious living room, kitchen and large dining area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3304 Birdwatcher Avenue
3304 Birdwatch Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2564 sqft
Virtual and Private tours will be available on this home - Expected availability date 7/15- Renters Warehouse Presents this wonderful 4 bed, 4 bath home with granite kitchen and island that opens to the family room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3305 Amish
3305 Amish Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2202 sqft
Gorgeous single story in gated community. Great room with 2 way fireplace and high ceilings leads to sunroom. Oversized kitchen w/ breakfast nook, maple cabinets w/ carrion countertops. Great size bedrooms with professional paint. Covered patio.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE
3815 Enchanted Wells Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1941 sqft
This warm and inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the fenced backyard, making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3318 Outlook Point
3318 Outlook Point Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Great single story home in gated community. 3 bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage. Big Backyard with patio cover. Laminate floors and carpet. Ceiling fans throughout
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Las Vegas, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Las Vegas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

