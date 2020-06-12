Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
15 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
10 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1461 sqft
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
$
20 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
$
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1305 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4412 CORMORANT Avenue
4412 Cormorant Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
This beautiful 4 BR home plus BIG LOFT is waiting for you. As you walk in, the high ceilings will take your breath away. Spacious and light. Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island. Plantation shutters. Tile and carpet flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4013 Gliding Gulls Ave.
4013 Gliding Gulls Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1685 sqft
SINGLE STORY** Beautiful Aliante * 3 bedrooms / 2 Baths * - LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL ALIANTE MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS !! SINGLE STORY BEAUTY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND A NICE KITCHEN WITH PANTRY! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*EASY

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6420 Butterfly Sky Street
6420 Butterfly Sky Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1479 sqft
North Las Vegas - 3 Bedroom Corner Lot! - Corner lot featuring 3 bedrooms and carpet throughout! Open floor plan with ceiling fans throughout! Kitchen features all black appliances with rear patio access right off the living area! Large rooms all

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Commerce
2601 N Commerce St, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$900
1056 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Lovely single story 3 Bedroom home in North Las Vegas. Spacious bedrooms and on a nice sized lot. Tile flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1102 OAK ISLAND DR
1102 Oak Island Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
Newly renovated, brand New hardwood flooring and New paint MUST VIEW !! - Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Rent: $1595.00 Deposit: $1595.00 Application Fee: $60.00(Non-refundable) Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00 Square Footage: 1841.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2911 Extravagant Avenue
2911 Extravagant Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1605 sqft
Stunning Open Floor Plan Single-Story Aliante Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4507 Windham Hills Ln
4507 Windham Hills Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1754 sqft
Oversized 3 bedroom home (1754sqft!) located in Dove Canyon is gated for your security, offers bbq areas and a park for your pleasures! This home has gorgeous ceramic flooring on bottom floor, comes unfurnished with formal living spaces.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 Appalossa Hills
1035 Appaloosa Hills Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1364 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5779205)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Yellow Flame Ave
24 Yellow Flame Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
Coming Soon! North Las Vegas! - Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in North Las Vegas. Kitchen include breakfast nook area, island, and all appliances. New laminate flooring. Open living area from Kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Aspen Club Avenue
2905 Aspen Club Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1679 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,679 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 COSMO STAR AVENUE
1817 Cosmo Star Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1924 sqft
**RENT SPECIAL - CALL FOR DETAILS** Beautiful BRAND NEW **never been lived in** home is ready for your immediate move in! - **RENT SPECIAL - CALL FOR DETAILS** Beautiful BRAND NEW **never lived in** home is ready for your immediate move in! This

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
328 Coldwell Station Road
328 Coldwell Station Road, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1966 sqft
Brand New 2 Story Home in Gated Community! - Island kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, pot shelves, recessed lighting, W/I pantry, & all appliances. Spacious loft w/ balcony access. Master bedroom w/ W/I closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5908 Beluga Bay Street
5908 Beluga Bay Street, North Las Vegas, NV
5908 Beluga Bay Street Available 08/31/20 2 Story Home in North Las Vegas! - Island kitchen w/ granite counters, shaker cabinets, pot shelves, recessed lighting, walk-in closet, & all stainless steel appliances. Living room w/ ceiling fan/light.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6462 Silver Estate St.,
6462 Silver Estates Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1779 sqft
Brand New! Never Lived in! Next to shopping center! Gated community! 2 Parking Garage attached! - Brand New Gated Community w/ 3 BED 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3301 West Colton Ave.
3301 West Colton Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1441 sqft
3 BEDROOM FULLY FURNISHED SINGLE STORY HOUSE - FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOUSE (RLNE5624083)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3694 BLAKE CANYON DR
3694 Blake Canyon Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2480 sqft
3694 BLAKE CANYON DR Available 08/31/20 *COMING SOON* NORTH LAS VEGAS HOME WITH 3BEDROOMS AND A HUGE LOFT!!! - - WELCOME TO BLAKE CANYON - THIS GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME IN NORTH LAS VEGAS FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH A CENTER ISLAND AND

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6845 Mandible St
6845 Mandible Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
GEM IN NORTH LAS VEGAS WITH A BIG MASTER - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, granite countertops; formal dining room; great room with media niche;

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
728 Tree Vista Ct
728 Tree Vista Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
728 Tree Vista - Wow! What a terrific 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, on a corner lot!! Nice granite counter tops and a huge kitchen and living space! ALL appliances included! Large backyard wraps around to the front.

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

North Las Vegas rents held steady over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in North Las Vegas.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

