Apartment List
/
NV
/
north las vegas
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

20 Cheap Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2432 Ellis St Apt 6
2432 North Ellis Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$625
One bedroom apartment will be remodeled to look like one next to it ( see pictures) Tenant leaves 5/31/20 Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information or to put an application! (RLNE5677598)
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Downtown Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
860 Held
860 North Held Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
3082 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit featuring tiled, laminate, flooring, neutral color painted walls, a stove, a refrigerator. This home is conveniently located near public transportation, schools, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Gateway District
2 Units Available
Canvas
1521 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$685
342 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canvas in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
2 Units Available
French Quarter
535 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
$550
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at French Quarter in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho Oakey
22 Units Available
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$694
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
339 10th
339 N 10th St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$525
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio in downtown Las Vegas. Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen area and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features garden window and recessed lighting. Front spacious living area w/ceiling light/fan.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Deposit deferment available to help with move in costs! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5363450)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4806 E Charleston Blvd #9
4806 E Charleston Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$575
300 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4860 E Charleston Blvd #9
4860 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4830 E Charleston Blvd #33
4830 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$580
525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6942 APPLETON Drive
6942 Appleton Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$695
3692 sqft
Two bedroom condo on the second level. Front living room w/fireplace and tile floors throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, garden window, tile counter tops and all appliances. Separate dining area w/balcony access.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1390 Vegas Valley Drive
1390 Vegas Valley Dr, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy condo with modern upgrades! Lovely kitchen with dark cabinets and salt and pepper granite! Conveniently located near great food options, entertainment, shopping and The Strip! Please note there is no laundry facility on site.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Gateway District
1 Unit Available
324 W Boston Ave #15
324 W Boston Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$525
350 sqft
Nice clean studio, gated apartment with parking space,
Results within 10 miles of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
57 Units Available
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
14 Units Available
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$666
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$743
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
830 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to the famed Las Vegas strip. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a clubhouse and spa facilities. Homes feature modern kitchens and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
11 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
991 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents held steady over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in North Las Vegas.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Las Vegas 3 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas Accessible ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Apartments under $700North Las Vegas Apartments under $800
    North Las Vegas Apartments under $900North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with GarageNorth Las Vegas Apartments with GymNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
    North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Las Vegas Cheap PlacesNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Furnished ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Luxury PlacesNorth Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
    University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
    Touro University Nevada