Apartment List
/
NV
/
north las vegas
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

213 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Finding an apartment in North Las Vegas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3301 West Colton Ave.
3301 West Colton Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1441 sqft
3 BEDROOM FULLY FURNISHED SINGLE STORY HOUSE - FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOUSE (RLNE5624083)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3694 BLAKE CANYON DR
3694 Blake Canyon Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2480 sqft
3694 BLAKE CANYON DR Available 08/31/20 *COMING SOON* NORTH LAS VEGAS HOME WITH 3BEDROOMS AND A HUGE LOFT!!! - - WELCOME TO BLAKE CANYON - THIS GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME IN NORTH LAS VEGAS FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH A CENTER ISLAND AND

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado
1 Unit Available
1842 Shining Elm Court
1842 Shining Elm Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1557 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 BATH SPACIOUS!~Updated Paint/Flooring - This amazing home promises to impress! The floor plan contains almost 1600 square feet, and includes two-tone paint.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6017 Arbor Crest St.
6017 Arbor Crest Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2865 sqft
Beautiful Home in Gated Community in North Las Vegas - Open floorplan w/family room, kitchen and dining room combo. Granite kitchen countertops and breakfast bar; double overs; cherry cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3320 AMISH AVE
3320 Amish Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2362 sqft
3320 AMISH AVE Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME! - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME! LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY! THIS HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS/ 3 BATH/ 3 CAR GARAGE! FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LARGE GREAT ROOM! DUAL MASTER BEDROOM

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Restful Crest Avenue
109 Restful Crest Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1876 sqft
ADORABLE 2 STORY CORNER HOME - Nice corner home located in a gated community. (RLNE2130268)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076
1881 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming One Bed/One Bath Condo Available in North Las Vegas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4013 Gliding Gulls Ave.
4013 Gliding Gulls Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1685 sqft
SINGLE STORY** Beautiful Aliante * 3 bedrooms / 2 Baths * - LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL ALIANTE MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS !! SINGLE STORY BEAUTY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND A NICE KITCHEN WITH PANTRY! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*EASY

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5532 Great Divide St
5532 Great Divide Street, North Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1443 sqft
- 3 Bedroom with den/office with separate entrance. 2 bath, 2 car garage on a large lot with patio for entertaining. (RLNE5845691)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1102 OAK ISLAND DR
1102 Oak Island Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1841 sqft
Newly renovated, brand New hardwood flooring and New paint MUST VIEW !! - Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Rent: $1595.00 Deposit: $1595.00 Application Fee: $60.00(Non-refundable) Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00 Square Footage: 1841.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1035 Appalossa Hills
1035 Appaloosa Hills Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1364 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5779205)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5222 Nest Court
5222 Nest Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1339 sqft
This home allows NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Nice and clean family home with 2 car garage. Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3720 Kettle Falls Avenue
3720 Kettle Falls Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2821 sqft
Top Notch 4Bdm 2.5Ba House with a 2 Car Garage. The open floor plan that features a large Family Room and gourmet kitchen that has a center island with plenty of counter space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3528 East Carisbrook Drive
3528 Carisbrook Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
This spacious home with high vaulted ceilings has tile flooring throughout the first floor and carpet throughout the second.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4517 Possum Berry Lane
4517 Possum Berry Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1557 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4525 Switchback Street
4525 Switchback Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1627 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5226 Portland Court
5226 Portland Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1249 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
6251 Blushing Willow Street
6251 Blushing Willow St, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1364 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1151 Maple Pines Avenue
1151 Maple Pines Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1364 sqft
3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY. ENCLOSED BACK YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, NEW FLOORING IN UPSTAIRS BATHROOMS, COMMUNITY WITH PLAYGROUND AND MAY WALKING PATHS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6321 ORIONS TOOL Street
6321 Orions Tool Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
GREAT POOL HOME W/3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. SPACIOUS YARD W/PEBBLE TECH POOL JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK & LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY, 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS HAVE A JACK & JILL BATH & 2 CAR GARAGE W/OPENER.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
916 Appaloosa Hills Ave
916 Appaloosa Hills Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1505 sqft
Located ~7 miles from Nellis AFB. Fully furnished house. Great for extended TDYs. 6-month rental agreement (negotiable if on official military orders). ***Home Overview*** • 2-story, 1505 sq. ft. • 3 Bedrooms • 2.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2432 Ellis St Apt 6
2432 North Ellis Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$625
One bedroom apartment will be remodeled to look like one next to it ( see pictures) Tenant leaves 5/31/20 Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information or to put an application! (RLNE5677598)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
3304 Birdwatcher Avenue
3304 Birdwatch Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2564 sqft
Virtual and Private tours will be available on this home - Expected availability date 7/15- Renters Warehouse Presents this wonderful 4 bed, 4 bath home with granite kitchen and island that opens to the family room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
3815 ENCHANTED WELLS AVE
3815 Enchanted Wells Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1941 sqft
This warm and inviting 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the fenced backyard, making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for North Las Vegas, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul/ Gonna set my soul on fire/ Got a whole lot of money thats ready to burn/ So get those stakes up higher [...] Viva Las Vegas, viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley, Viva Las Vegas)

Compared with Las Vegas shock and awe program, North Las Vegas is downright sleepy, and quiet. It isn’t nearly as brightly lit or frenetic as Sin City itself, but it has a great combination of tucked-away peacefulness and accessible action that many natives love. Many Las Vegas employees live in North LV. Its a quick escape with a short commute and even more inexpensive rents, though it. Do invest attracts some high flyers, which is crazy, because Vegas has shockingly low cost real estate to begin with itself. It must have something to do with those 110-plus-degree summers that start in February and last until November. The entertainment is a little different up north too. People like parks and fairs, shopping centers and golf courses more so than slot machines and robotic black jack dealers in red vests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Las Vegas, NV

Finding an apartment in North Las Vegas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Las Vegas 3 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas Accessible ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Apartments under $700North Las Vegas Apartments under $800
North Las Vegas Apartments under $900North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with GarageNorth Las Vegas Apartments with GymNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Las Vegas Cheap PlacesNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Furnished ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas Luxury PlacesNorth Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada