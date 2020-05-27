Los Cabos Villas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court business center courtyard hot tub trash valet

A serene community located in the N.E. part of Las Vegas. Close to Nellis AFB and the I-15. Make your new home with us we have what you are looking for. Full size washer and dryer in your home, sparkling pools, volleyball and barbecue areas. State of the art fitness center! Direct access garages available, walk-in-closets and private patios and balconies. Come see what everyone is talking about. Please call for an appointment today.