Los Cabos Villas
Los Cabos Villas

4429 Lawrence St · (816) 253-8714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1st Month Free on a 13 Month lease - On Select 2x2 Apartmentss ONLY -
Location

4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2019 · Avail. Jul 25

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2095 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 2074 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Los Cabos Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
courtyard
hot tub
trash valet
A serene community located in the N.E. part of Las Vegas. Close to Nellis AFB and the I-15. Make your new home with us we have what you are looking for. Full size washer and dryer in your home, sparkling pools, volleyball and barbecue areas. State of the art fitness center! Direct access garages available, walk-in-closets and private patios and balconies. Come see what everyone is talking about. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 50.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300 (non-refundable) pet fee and $25 pet rent per month. There is a weight limit of 25 lbs. Small pets only, aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other. Covered and uncovered parking available. Garage Available in selected unit homes for additional $60 dollars a month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Los Cabos Villas have any available units?
Los Cabos Villas has 3 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Los Cabos Villas have?
Some of Los Cabos Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Los Cabos Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Los Cabos Villas is offering the following rent specials: 1st Month Free on a 13 Month lease - On Select 2x2 Apartmentss ONLY -
Is Los Cabos Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Los Cabos Villas is pet friendly.
Does Los Cabos Villas offer parking?
Yes, Los Cabos Villas offers parking.
Does Los Cabos Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Los Cabos Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Los Cabos Villas have a pool?
Yes, Los Cabos Villas has a pool.
Does Los Cabos Villas have accessible units?
No, Los Cabos Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Los Cabos Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Los Cabos Villas has units with dishwashers.
