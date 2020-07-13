125 Apartments under $900 for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Sun Ave B
2205 Sun Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
996 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH LAS VEGAS - COZY 2 BED CONDO* TILE AND CARPET THROUGHOUT* FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM* SEPARATE DINING AREA WITH BUILT-IN WET BAR* MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM* TUB + SHOWER COMBO IN BOTH BATHROOMS* ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2117 SUN Avenue
2117 Sun Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$825
996 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo. Kitchen features all appliances, tile flooring and pantry. Large front living room w/ fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath with tub/shower. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. A must see!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3361 CIVIC CENTER Drive
3361 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1088 sqft
FRESH PAINT, ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS. Wonderful layout with large living space, kitchen and dining area downstairs. Fantastic kitchen w/ solid counter tops, tile flooring and opens up to dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North Las Vegas
2432 Ellis St Apt 6
2432 North Ellis Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$625
One bedroom apartment will be remodeled to look like one next to it ( see pictures) Tenant leaves 5/31/20 Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information or to put an application! (RLNE5677598)

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North Las Vegas
2225 McCarran St Unit 3
2225 North Mc Carran Street, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$725
Fourplex condo, 2 bedroom 1 bath up for rent. All appliances including washer and dryer included! Tile flooring through living room and kitchen. Some turnover still needed ready by move in mid April. (RLNE5669579)
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1561 Linnbaker Lane #203
1561 Linnbaker Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$645
668 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Gated Community!! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo. Gated Community. Wood Flooring Washer and Dryer in Unit. Rent $800.00 Deposit $700.00 App $60.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
833 BRUCE Street
833 North Bruce Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 BRUCE Street in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4300 N. Lamont Street, #229
4300 North Lamont Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Condo - NEWLY REMODELED** Quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Craigmont Villas. 2nd floor unit with easy access to freeway and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3980 E Owens - 130 Building # 1
3980 East Owens Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Senior Living for 55+ years of age, Upgraded appliances,Sparkling Pool and Activity Center .Includes Washer and a Dryer. Senior community for individuals 55 and older. Very friendly and quite community.

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
860 Held
860 North Held Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
3082 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit featuring tiled, laminate, flooring, neutral color painted walls, a stove, a refrigerator. This home is conveniently located near public transportation, schools, and shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3964 Danny Melamed Ave. #101
3964 Danny Melamed Street East, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$895
895 sqft
GATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1ST FLOOR UNIT CONDO IN NLV - GATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1ST FLOOR UNIT CONDO IN NLV. Spacious Ground Floor unit with a patio. Stainless Steel appliances in Kitchen. Tile throughout the apartment. Walk In Closet for Master Bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3809 Soda Springs Drive
3809 Soda Springs Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$825
798 sqft
Lovely townhouse with tile and carpet flooring and neutral color painted walls all throughout.
Results within 5 miles of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$827
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$815
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1319 sqft
Nearby Firefighters' Memorial Park and the West Charleston Public Library. Features convenient apartment community amenities, including a carport and package receiving. Apartments include a patio or balcony and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
26 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$769
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.

July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

North Las Vegas rents increased moderately over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

