168 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV with hardwood floors

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,054
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1102 OAK ISLAND DR
1102 Oak Island Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1841 sqft
Newly renovated, brand New hardwood flooring and New paint MUST VIEW !! - Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Rent: $1595.00 Deposit: $1595.00 Application Fee: $60.00(Non-refundable) Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00 Square Footage: 1841.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
24 Yellow Flame Ave
24 Yellow Flame Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
4 Bedrooms! North Las Vegas! - Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in North Las Vegas. Kitchen include breakfast nook area, island, and all appliances. New laminate wood flooring. Open living area from Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1881 W. Alexander #2075
1881 West Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated Villagio Condo - 1BD/BTH - Gated Villagio Community! Upstairs corner unit includes brand new carpet throughout and wood flooring in kitchen, dining area and bathrooms! All kitchen appliances included plus full size washer and dryer! Large

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5236 El Prado Heights
5236 El Prado Heights Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2249 sqft
Move in ready. Beautiful 2 story single family house with large 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroom. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Big living space with living room and an extra loft.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2117 SUN Avenue
2117 Sun Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
996 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo. Kitchen features all appliances, tile flooring and pantry. Large front living room w/ fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath with tub/shower. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. A must see!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4336 Desert Park
4336 Desert Park Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1599 sqft
This house was completely updated less than two years ago. New features include quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, plantation shutters and fresh agreeable grey paint throughout the entire house.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
770 Clouded Valley
770 Clouded Valley Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1779 sqft
Brand New House, located in the new community - Brand New Gated Community w/ 3 BED 2.

1 Unit Available
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2201 Reynolds
2201 Reynolds Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3250 sqft
Beautiful Large Ranch Style home and Gorgeous Mountain Views - This house is a must to see with its 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a Double front door entrance into an elegant foyer, extra large formal living room and dining room with a wood burning

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
514 RANCHO DEL NORTE Drive
514 Rancho Del Norte Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1621 sqft
Fully furnished home complete with sheets to silverware. This 2 story has 3 bedrooms upstairs with new wood like floors and 2 pillow top queens and two twin beds. The master is a suite with room for a natural light working office.
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas
4 Units Available
$
4 Units Available
Millennium East
3580 E Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1116 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments.
15 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
15 Units Available
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$911
655 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Maryland Villas invites you to come by and take a look at our great floor plans. In our convenient location close to I-95 and I-15 your commute home will be a breeze.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3817 Capsule Dr
3817 East Capsule Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Available 06/20/20 4 bedrooms/3 bathroom. In law quarter - Property Id: 292785 Fully remodel travitin floors marble bathroom granite and stainless kitchen. Beautiful house. Avil next week. Call 702 375 7979 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5325 CORBETT Street
5325 Corbett Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1639 sqft
3Bedroom/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2349 Rock Slide
2349 North Rock Slide Circle, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1597 sqft
Awesome energy efficient single story house with spacious floorplan that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, chef's kitchen, upgraded beautifu wood flooring throughout, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, nice size 2ndary bedrooms, radiant barrier,

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4401 CAMPO Circle
4401 Campo Circle, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1486 sqft
MUST SEE!!! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms located in NW Las Vegas. Includes hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Direct access to backyard through master bedroom. This home is a must see!!!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3690 NORTHBEND Drive
3690 Northbend Dr, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This property is newly renovated. It's a single story home with wood floors and carpet inside. It comes with all appliances as well. It is now ready to move in!
Results within 5 miles of North Las Vegas
9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$894
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1080 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
City Guide for North Las Vegas, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul/ Gonna set my soul on fire/ Got a whole lot of money thats ready to burn/ So get those stakes up higher [...] Viva Las Vegas, viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley, Viva Las Vegas)

Compared with Las Vegas shock and awe program, North Las Vegas is downright sleepy, and quiet. It isn’t nearly as brightly lit or frenetic as Sin City itself, but it has a great combination of tucked-away peacefulness and accessible action that many natives love. Many Las Vegas employees live in North LV. Its a quick escape with a short commute and even more inexpensive rents, though it. Do invest attracts some high flyers, which is crazy, because Vegas has shockingly low cost real estate to begin with itself. It must have something to do with those 110-plus-degree summers that start in February and last until November. The entertainment is a little different up north too. People like parks and fairs, shopping centers and golf courses more so than slot machines and robotic black jack dealers in red vests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Las Vegas, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Las Vegas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

