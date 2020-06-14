168 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV with hardwood floors
Compared with Las Vegas shock and awe program, North Las Vegas is downright sleepy, and quiet. It isn’t nearly as brightly lit or frenetic as Sin City itself, but it has a great combination of tucked-away peacefulness and accessible action that many natives love. Many Las Vegas employees live in North LV. Its a quick escape with a short commute and even more inexpensive rents, though it. Do invest attracts some high flyers, which is crazy, because Vegas has shockingly low cost real estate to begin with itself. It must have something to do with those 110-plus-degree summers that start in February and last until November. The entertainment is a little different up north too. People like parks and fairs, shopping centers and golf courses more so than slot machines and robotic black jack dealers in red vests. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Las Vegas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.