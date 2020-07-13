Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

251 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV with pool

Last updated July 13
29 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,059
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1273 sqft
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13
$
3 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 13
$
15 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 13
$
24 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1244 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,034
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed, 2 Bath condo available now!! - Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo unit available now!! All appliances included!! Small pets are welcome! Landlord will consider removing the furnishings for a qualified renter and will consider a long
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,282
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Pecos Creek Blue
1830 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pecos Creek Blue in North Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3127 inlet bay ave
3127 Inlet Bay Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1385 sqft
house pool - Property Id: 319161 gate secure kitchen island two car garage quite tile carpet pet deposit call (209) 351-1722 no text Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319161 Property Id 319161 (RLNE5928981)

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2121 Mountain Rail Drive
2121 Mountain Rail Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3790 sqft
$2,800/Mo ** Move In Special** 5 BD 4 BTH Two Story Home Available in Aliante - We are currently offering a move in special waiving the first months rent.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6729 Lookout Lodge Lane #1
6729 Lookout Lodge Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
6729 Lookout Lodge Lane #1 Available 07/23/20 Aliante Townhome with attached garage - 2 Bedroom , 2 full bathroom with attached 1 car garage in Aliante. Living room w/ dual sided fireplace.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6745 Caporetto Lane
6745 Caporetto Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1255 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor boast stainless steel appliances in kitchen, beautiful counter tops and cabinet pull through out, water softener filtration system with reverse osmosis for filtered drinking water,

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
El Dorado
920 Stable Glen Dr
920 Stable Glen Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2720 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House in North Las Vegas.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6442 Boatbill St
6442 Boatbill Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2739 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home in NW near Centennial and Aliante with Pool - Beautiful 2 Story Home in Aliante w/4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a spacious loft.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6748 LAVENDER LILLY LANE #2
6748 Lavender Lilly Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
6748 LAVENDER LILLY LANE #2 Available 07/17/20 NLV 2 STORY TOWNHOME - COMMUNITY POOL & PARKS - COURTS AT ALIANTE TOWNHOMES GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL AND PLAY AREAS, 2 STORY, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES INCLUDED, FRENCH

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6325 Kitamaya Street
6325 Kitamaya Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1453 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home w/private pool. Rear living room w/backyard access and laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, recessed lighting and separate dining area.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6865 Desert Thrasher Drive
6865 Desert Thrasher Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1632 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Aliante area. Shutters throughout downstairs, refreshing pool in backyard with pool service, that is included in rental price!! All appliances included, 2 car garage, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This is a must see.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1904 Carver Avenue
1904 Carver Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1071 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents increased moderately over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

