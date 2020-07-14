Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub trash valet

Set your sights on the advantages of an ideal living situation that melds comfort and convenience, sensibility and style. Live close enough to feel the pulse of the city while enjoying a peaceful enclave of your own in North Las Vegas. Camino al Norte is a gated community of spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes featuring lofts, attached garages, private patios and stunning mountain vistas. Schedule your tour today.