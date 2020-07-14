All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like Camino al Norte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
Camino al Norte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Camino al Norte

4970 Camino Al Norte · (626) 389-8892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camino al Norte.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
courtyard
hot tub
trash valet
Set your sights on the advantages of an ideal living situation that melds comfort and convenience, sensibility and style. Live close enough to feel the pulse of the city while enjoying a peaceful enclave of your own in North Las Vegas. Camino al Norte is a gated community of spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes featuring lofts, attached garages, private patios and stunning mountain vistas. Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: $70.00 Technology Package will be added to the rent price to cover cable and internet..
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 Pet), $500 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $65/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camino al Norte have any available units?
Camino al Norte has a unit available for $1,562 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Camino al Norte have?
Some of Camino al Norte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camino al Norte currently offering any rent specials?
Camino al Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camino al Norte pet-friendly?
Yes, Camino al Norte is pet friendly.
Does Camino al Norte offer parking?
Yes, Camino al Norte offers parking.
Does Camino al Norte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camino al Norte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camino al Norte have a pool?
Yes, Camino al Norte has a pool.
Does Camino al Norte have accessible units?
No, Camino al Norte does not have accessible units.
Does Camino al Norte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camino al Norte has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camino al Norte?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
North Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity