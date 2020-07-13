Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 AM

115 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Las Vegas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
29 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,059
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1273 sqft
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1244 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,034
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
7 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed, 2 Bath condo available now!! - Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo unit available now!! All appliances included!! Small pets are welcome! Landlord will consider removing the furnishings for a qualified renter and will consider a long
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,282
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Pecos Creek Blue
1830 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pecos Creek Blue in North Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3127 inlet bay ave
3127 Inlet Bay Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1385 sqft
house pool - Property Id: 319161 gate secure kitchen island two car garage quite tile carpet pet deposit call (209) 351-1722 no text Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319161 Property Id 319161 (RLNE5928981)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Winley Chase Ave
19 Winley Chase Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1882 sqft
19 Winley Chase Ave Available 08/01/20 19 Winley Chase - NLV Gated Community - 3 Car Garage - COMING SOON AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 - Beautiful 4 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home Located in Gated Community! 3 Car Garage, Granite-Like Countertops, Master Bdrm

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6729 Lookout Lodge Lane #1
6729 Lookout Lodge Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
6729 Lookout Lodge Lane #1 Available 07/23/20 Aliante Townhome with attached garage - 2 Bedroom , 2 full bathroom with attached 1 car garage in Aliante. Living room w/ dual sided fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6318 Orions Belt Peak Street
6318 Orions Belt Peak St, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1771 sqft
A gorgeous single story home w/ 2 MASTER BEDROOMS in North Las Vegas! The Calypso is one of Lennar's innovative Next-Gen- The Home Within a Home™ plans, featuring a private suite complete with a kitchenette, laundry and private entrance.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6745 Caporetto Lane
6745 Caporetto Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1255 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor boast stainless steel appliances in kitchen, beautiful counter tops and cabinet pull through out, water softener filtration system with reverse osmosis for filtered drinking water,

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4519 Sandstone Vista Court
4519 Sandstone Vista Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1805 sqft
LQQK! Amenities as follows: Open Floorplan, Neutral décor, Light-bright-airy, Functional living spaces, Close proximity to Shopping, Schools and Parks. LQQK! Act Now! Be the first one to apply! LQQK!

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3428 Lonesome Drum Street
3428 Lonesome Drum Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1621 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent in North Las Vegas. Home features a large open floorplan downstairs with tile floors. Open kitchen with and island and granite countertops.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4519 Moon Hill Rock Avenue
4519 Moon Hill Rock Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2787 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 5 bedroom 3 bath home in a gated community near Aliante Station. You'll walk in and find a spacious bright kitchen opening up to family/great room. Lots of space for family & guests.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
El Dorado
1332 Deer Horn Lane
1332 Deer Horn Lane, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1606 sqft
Nice single story home with open floor plan and 3 car garage. Fireplace in living room, large kitchen with pantry and built-in desk. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, master bathroom has tub, separate shower and double sinks.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
El Dorado
920 Stable Glen Dr
920 Stable Glen Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2720 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Three Bathrooms Single Family House in North Las Vegas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Las Vegas, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Las Vegas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

