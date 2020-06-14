Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

111 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV with garage

North Las Vegas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
30 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
6 Units Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$902
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
20 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,054
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
$
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$957
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1305 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5855 Valley
5855 North Valley Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1089 sqft
FIRST FLOOR WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. 2 BEDROOM. CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6711 Surfbird
6711 Surfbird Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2678 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Aliante Home that features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a backyard with a large covered patio and refreshing pool! This home is located in the master-planned community of Aliante convenient to shopping, dining, parks, trails and

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5222 Nest Court
5222 Nest Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1339 sqft
This home allows NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Nice and clean family home with 2 car garage. Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3720 Kettle Falls Avenue
3720 Kettle Falls Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2821 sqft
Top Notch 4Bdm 2.5Ba House with a 2 Car Garage. The open floor plan that features a large Family Room and gourmet kitchen that has a center island with plenty of counter space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3528 East Carisbrook Drive
3528 Carisbrook Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
This spacious home with high vaulted ceilings has tile flooring throughout the first floor and carpet throughout the second.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6009 Casa Antiqua
6009 Casa Antiqua Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2330 sqft
IF YOU LOOKING FOR A FANTASTIC HIGHLY UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM +DEN SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH STONE FRONT AND GREAT CURB APPEAL THAT HAS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN WIHT ISLAND KITCHEN, SHUTTERS AND CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT, WITH LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, ADDITIONAL

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1518 Belmont Lake
1518 North Belmont Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Belmont LAkes Sumerlin - Property Id: 154502 One bedroom and bathroom and full bathroom garage for rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154502 Property Id 154502 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5706350)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7325 REDHEAD DR
7325 Redhead Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2712 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY 3 BED / 3 BATH CLUB ALIANTE GOLF COURSE HOME! 2,712 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH MANY UPGRADES!! THIS HOME WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!! - APPLICATION PENDING!!!! ~~COMING SOON~~ BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME FOR RENT IN

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Aspen Club Avenue
2905 Aspen Club Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1679 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,679 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6845 Mandible St
6845 Mandible Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
GEM IN NORTH LAS VEGAS WITH A BIG MASTER - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, granite countertops; formal dining room; great room with media niche;

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6462 Silver Estate St.,
6462 Silver Estates Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1779 sqft
Brand New! Never Lived in! Next to shopping center! Gated community! 2 Parking Garage attached! - Brand New Gated Community w/ 3 BED 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 Purple Martin Ct.
1126 Purple Martin, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1043 sqft
1126 Purple Martin Ct. Available 07/01/20 SFH No HOA RV Parking - SFH 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage! RV parking No HOA Ring Alarm and Landscaping are included! (RLNE5420330)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3694 BLAKE CANYON DR
3694 Blake Canyon Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2480 sqft
3694 BLAKE CANYON DR Available 08/31/20 *COMING SOON* NORTH LAS VEGAS HOME WITH 3BEDROOMS AND A HUGE LOFT!!! - - WELCOME TO BLAKE CANYON - THIS GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME IN NORTH LAS VEGAS FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH A CENTER ISLAND AND

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3320 AMISH AVE
3320 Amish Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2362 sqft
3320 AMISH AVE Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME! - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME! LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY! THIS HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS/ 3 BATH/ 3 CAR GARAGE! FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LARGE GREAT ROOM! DUAL MASTER BEDROOM

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076
1881 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming One Bed/One Bath Condo Available in North Las Vegas.
City Guide for North Las Vegas, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul/ Gonna set my soul on fire/ Got a whole lot of money thats ready to burn/ So get those stakes up higher [...] Viva Las Vegas, viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley, Viva Las Vegas)

Compared with Las Vegas shock and awe program, North Las Vegas is downright sleepy, and quiet. It isn’t nearly as brightly lit or frenetic as Sin City itself, but it has a great combination of tucked-away peacefulness and accessible action that many natives love. Many Las Vegas employees live in North LV. Its a quick escape with a short commute and even more inexpensive rents, though it. Do invest attracts some high flyers, which is crazy, because Vegas has shockingly low cost real estate to begin with itself. It must have something to do with those 110-plus-degree summers that start in February and last until November. The entertainment is a little different up north too. People like parks and fairs, shopping centers and golf courses more so than slot machines and robotic black jack dealers in red vests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

