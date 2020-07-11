51 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with move-in specials
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 53
1 of 40
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 41
1 of 39
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 77
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 17
You’ve seen the movies, heard the tales, maybe even dreamed of eloping in the land of luck and love. Now you plan to this famously flashy place. Las Vegas. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the strip, sits a desert city filled with western landscapes, culture, arts and outdoor activities that can transform you from tourist to resident over and over again.
Some call it “Sin City”. Some call it the “Entertainment Capital of the World”. You can call it home.
Having trouble with Craigslist Las Vegas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Las Vegas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Las Vegas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.