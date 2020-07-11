51 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Las Vegas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
189 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1199 sqft
Upscale residences with smart home systems, wine racks, USB outlets and custom finishes. Tons of on-site offerings, including a beach volleyball court, 5,000-square-foot wellness center and bicycle repair station. Near Bruce Woodbury Beltway.
1 of 53

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
52 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Sovana
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,160
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1146 sqft
Nearly Highway 95 and TPC Las Vegas. A recently renovated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
Contact for Availability
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Rancho Viejo
Cimarron Apartments
8301 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1205 sqft
Resort-style community with an oasis feel offering spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. Enjoy luxury amenities like a yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center and easy access to I-215. Upgraded options include fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Cheyenne Hualapai
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1265 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,037
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
The Strip
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1691 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community offers fantastic amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, gym and game room. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 77

1 of 77

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, spa and resident clubhouse. Units with vaulted ceilings, full-sized washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Close to New Hope Christian Academy.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
2 Units Available
Lennox Las Vegas
430 E Cactus Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lennox is a boutique community with 100 top-of-the-line homes that are every bit what you imagine when you think of luxury living in Las Vegas: exclusive, open and bright, designer details in all the right places and resort-inspired amenities.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Mira Villas
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments offer numerous upgrades including larger kitchens, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining. Resort-style pool and hydrotherapy spa. Gated community.
City Guide for Las Vegas, NV

You’ve seen the movies, heard the tales, maybe even dreamed of eloping in the land of luck and love. Now you plan to this famously flashy place. Las Vegas. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the strip, sits a desert city filled with western landscapes, culture, arts and outdoor activities that can transform you from tourist to resident over and over again.

Some call it “Sin City”. Some call it the “Entertainment Capital of the World”. You can call it home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Las Vegas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Las Vegas, NV

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Las Vegas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Las Vegas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

