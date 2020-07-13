Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access

Vida Las Vegas Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a setting that can't be beat. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in Spring Valley Las Vegas, NV where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to the I-15 as well as the famous Strip, local shopping, dining, schools, and more. Our newly remodeled one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped kitchens with dishwashers, breakfast bars, faux wood flooring, 9 foot ceilings, two-tone paint, ceiling fans, abundant closet space, and washers and dryers are just a few of the standard features you will find. Become a resident of Vida Las Vegas in Spring Valley and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a beautiful pool with sun deck, spa, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, on-call and on-site maintenance, professional management, and more!