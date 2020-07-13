All apartments in Las Vegas
Vida

5060 W Hacienda Ave · (702) 819-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5060 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2117 · Avail. Jul 17

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 2043 · Avail. Aug 14

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 2123 · Avail. Jul 29

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 2121 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vida.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
Vida Las Vegas Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a setting that can't be beat. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in Spring Valley Las Vegas, NV where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to the I-15 as well as the famous Strip, local shopping, dining, schools, and more. Our newly remodeled one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped kitchens with dishwashers, breakfast bars, faux wood flooring, 9 foot ceilings, two-tone paint, ceiling fans, abundant closet space, and washers and dryers are just a few of the standard features you will find. Become a resident of Vida Las Vegas in Spring Valley and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a beautiful pool with sun deck, spa, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, on-call and on-site maintenance, professional management, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vida have any available units?
Vida has 18 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vida have?
Some of Vida's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vida currently offering any rent specials?
Vida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vida pet-friendly?
Yes, Vida is pet friendly.
Does Vida offer parking?
Yes, Vida offers parking.
Does Vida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vida have a pool?
Yes, Vida has a pool.
Does Vida have accessible units?
Yes, Vida has accessible units.
Does Vida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vida has units with dishwashers.
