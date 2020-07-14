Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna 24hr concierge business center package receiving pool table valet service yoga

Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Paradise Valley, Las Vegas, NV. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to the 215 Freeway and Paradise Road, Aviata is just minutes away from McCarran International Airport, exclusive dining, entertainment and so much more.



Aviata Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature upgraded community and household amenities such as newly renovated apartment homes, resort-style pools, spa, 24-hour fitness center and pet park.



Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.



Tour today and call Aviata “Home” tomorrow!