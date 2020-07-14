All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Aviata

2121 E Warm Springs Rd · (702) 830-9503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 E Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W17-1053 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit B01-2002 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W14-1131 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit W07-2021 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit W14-1130 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviata.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
24hr concierge
business center
package receiving
pool table
valet service
yoga
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Paradise Valley, Las Vegas, NV. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to the 215 Freeway and Paradise Road, Aviata is just minutes away from McCarran International Airport, exclusive dining, entertainment and so much more.

Aviata Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature upgraded community and household amenities such as newly renovated apartment homes, resort-style pools, spa, 24-hour fitness center and pet park.

Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Tour today and call Aviata “Home” tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9- 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (micro unit), $400 (studio, 1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom), $1000 ( 3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Garage: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aviata have any available units?
Aviata has 9 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Aviata have?
Some of Aviata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aviata currently offering any rent specials?
Aviata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aviata pet-friendly?
Yes, Aviata is pet friendly.
Does Aviata offer parking?
Yes, Aviata offers parking.
Does Aviata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aviata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aviata have a pool?
Yes, Aviata has a pool.
Does Aviata have accessible units?
No, Aviata does not have accessible units.
Does Aviata have units with dishwashers?
No, Aviata does not have units with dishwashers.

