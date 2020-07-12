233 Apartments for rent in Cheyenne Hualapai, Las Vegas, NV
24 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1265 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
7 Units Available
Shadow Hills by Mark-Taylor
3501 Shady Timber St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1324 sqft
Located close to Mount Charleston, just minutes from the 215. Residents enjoy communal business center, yoga room, and lap pool. Units feature a gourmet kitchen, private patio, and extra storage.
4 Units Available
Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain
3540 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
Perfectly situated in the peaceful foothills of Lone Mountain in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tierra Villas is the ideal place to call home! Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be.
Results within 1 mile of Cheyenne Hualapai
2 Units Available
Harlow Apartments
10620 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harlow Apartments in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
10320 William Fortye Avenue
10320 William Forte Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1354 sqft
Beautiful single story 3 Bedroom home! - Beautiful single story home located in a gated community. Well maintained home, open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, attached 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
10456 Commanche Moon Avenue
10456 West Commanche Moon Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1380 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 ba home in NW gated community*Kitchen w/tile floors and counters*eat in nook*B/I desk*washer dryer down*master w/double sinks, walk in closet*community pool*
1 Unit Available
10831 ORGANIC DR
10831 Organic Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1773 sqft
*COMING SOON* EXTRAVAGANT SINGLE STORY HOME WITH VIEW OF SPARKLING CITY! - WELCOME TO 10831 ORGANIC DRIVE! THIS EXTRAVAGANT SINGLE STORY HOME IN LAS VEGAS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOMS.
1 Unit Available
10625 COLTER BAY CT -
10625 Colter Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1739 sqft
3 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
4179 Sparrow Rock Street
4179 Sparrow Rock Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1608 sqft
4179 Sparrow Rock Street Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous Upgraded 3 BR w/ City and Mountain Views - This is a fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in beautiful Northwest Las Vegas.
1 Unit Available
3541 DESERT CLIFF ST #103
3541 Desert Cliff Street, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
3541 DESERT CLIFF ST #103 Available 07/22/20 COZY CONDO W/ COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA - COZY 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH FIREPLACE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, 2 SINKS IN MASTER BATHROOM, ALL APPLIANCES TO VIEW THIS LISTING PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF
1 Unit Available
10341 William Fortye Avenue
10341 William Forte Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2213 sqft
Southwest - (RLNE4133163)
1 Unit Available
10221 Angel Peak
10221 Angel Peak Court, Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2939 sqft
IF YOUR LOOKING FOR A STUNNING 5 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME THAT HAS A 3 CAR GARAGE WITH IN GROUND POOL & SPA THAT IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SUMMERLIN, ON CUL DE SAC STREET THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PAINTED WITH CUSTOM COLORS AND TWO TONE PAINT T/O,
1 Unit Available
10626 Shiny Skies Dr
10626 Shiny Skies Drive, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,596
1596 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10626 Shiny Skies Dr in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3617 Blackheart Street
3617 Blackheart Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2289 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the Summerlin area. Location has close proximity to shopping, dining, and major roads. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. Able to accommodate 31 nights or longer.
1 Unit Available
2701 Byron
2701 Byron Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Gorgeous Remodel Features Neutral Tones, Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring, Updated Fixtures, Beautifully Staged OR Can Be Rented Furnished As Shown for $1700/Month. Enjoy Serene Backyard From Covered Patio & Expanded Patio Area.
1 Unit Available
3817 BAYAMON Street
3817 Bayamon Street, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1937 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BR 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN THE NORTHWEST* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* CEILING FANS* 2 CAR GARAGE* LOW MAINTENANCE YARD*
1 Unit Available
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1982 sqft
Nice corner lot 3 story house.3 beds 3.5 baths.Low maintenance backyard.Nice and clean new paint.Big greenroom downstairs could be a nice office.
1 Unit Available
2916 Fitzroy Drive
2916 Fitzroy Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
(55+ AGE) DEL WEBB SUN CITY SUMMERLIN RESORT LIVING! REHABBED ADORABLE AUSTIN MODEL TOWN HOME ON CORNER ELEVATED LOT: MT.
Results within 5 miles of Cheyenne Hualapai
19 Units Available
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,341
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1277 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV.
22 Units Available
Avanti Apartments
10697 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1138 sqft
Located just outside Las Vegas, offering views of Las Vegas Valley. All units have washer and dryer, breakfast bar or island, hardwood floors, and private patios. Just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.
5 Units Available
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
12 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1080 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
7 Units Available
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,270
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
987 sqft
A modern community just minutes from I-95, Summerlin Parkway, and I-215. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, concierge service and clubhouse. Green community. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets and granite countertops.
13 Units Available
The 95 Apartments
7100 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$965
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community near area parks and shops. On-site pool, laundry facilities, and a pet park. Fully appointed kitchens with a breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and ample storage throughout.