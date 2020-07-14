Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly accessible garage clubhouse

We invite you to experience "Resort Style" living at Solana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. Such luxuries include washer and dryers, air conditioning, fireplace, balcony or deck, ceiling fan, generous walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator and microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. For your outdoor pleasures, we offer a pool and spa, state of the art fitness center and a business center. We have covered parking and a professional management staff on the property for your every need. Small pets are also welcome.