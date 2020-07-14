Amenities
We invite you to experience "Resort Style" living at Solana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. Such luxuries include washer and dryers, air conditioning, fireplace, balcony or deck, ceiling fan, generous walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator and microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. For your outdoor pleasures, we offer a pool and spa, state of the art fitness center and a business center. We have covered parking and a professional management staff on the property for your every need. Small pets are also welcome.