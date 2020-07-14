All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Solana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Solana
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Solana

8400 W Charleston Blvd · (702) 500-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8400 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 245 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
garage
clubhouse
We invite you to experience "Resort Style" living at Solana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. Such luxuries include washer and dryers, air conditioning, fireplace, balcony or deck, ceiling fan, generous walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator and microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. For your outdoor pleasures, we offer a pool and spa, state of the art fitness center and a business center. We have covered parking and a professional management staff on the property for your every need. Small pets are also welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Water/sewer/trash: $30/month (1 bedroom), $40/month (2 bedroom), $50/month (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solana have any available units?
Solana has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Solana have?
Some of Solana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solana currently offering any rent specials?
Solana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solana pet-friendly?
Yes, Solana is pet friendly.
Does Solana offer parking?
Yes, Solana offers parking.
Does Solana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solana have a pool?
Yes, Solana has a pool.
Does Solana have accessible units?
Yes, Solana has accessible units.
Does Solana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solana has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Solana?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estancia Apartments
3350 N Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Diamond Vista
3779 Autzen Stadium Way
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Lofts at 7100
7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89149
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity