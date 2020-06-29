All apartments in Henderson
2876 Nikki Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2876 Nikki Terrace

2876 Nikki Terrace
Location

2876 Nikki Terrace, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2876 Nikki Ter Henderson NV · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Home in South Green Valley
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,250 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are requi

(RLNE5885542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2876 Nikki Terrace have any available units?
2876 Nikki Terrace has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2876 Nikki Terrace have?
Some of 2876 Nikki Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2876 Nikki Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2876 Nikki Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2876 Nikki Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2876 Nikki Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2876 Nikki Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2876 Nikki Terrace offers parking.
Does 2876 Nikki Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2876 Nikki Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2876 Nikki Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2876 Nikki Terrace has a pool.
Does 2876 Nikki Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2876 Nikki Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2876 Nikki Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2876 Nikki Terrace has units with dishwashers.
