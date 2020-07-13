All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
8836 Whitewater Autumn Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

8836 Whitewater Autumn Court

8836 Whitewater Autumn Court · (702) 342-1164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8836 Whitewater Autumn Court, Enterprise, NV 89148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Appealing Southwest home close to schools, shopping and restaurants. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, pantry, granite countertops; great room with fireplace and media niche; spacious upstairs loft; Primary bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; secondary bedrooms on the second floor with walk in closet, connected dual entry bathroom; laundry room on the second floor; private backyard with a covered patio, artificial turf and desert landscaping.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.
Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE3860894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court have any available units?
8836 Whitewater Autumn Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court have?
Some of 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court currently offering any rent specials?
8836 Whitewater Autumn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court is pet friendly.
Does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court offer parking?
Yes, 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court offers parking.
Does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court have a pool?
No, 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court does not have a pool.
Does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court have accessible units?
No, 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8836 Whitewater Autumn Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Cheap PlacesEnterprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity