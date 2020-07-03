5 Vreeland Ter 11

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 323117



**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT**



**NO FEE**



~APT Features~



*Granite Countertops

*Tons of sunlight

*Hardwood Flooring

*Spacious and airy

*Plenty of Windows

*Tiles in bathroom

*Near transportation



Leasing:

*No Brokers Fee

*Application Fee

*Credit/Background Check Required

*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in



If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.



DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Please Contact Davey347-458-2428

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5-vreeland-ter-jersey-city-nj-unit-11/323117

Property Id 323117



(RLNE5969037)