All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 5 Vreeland Ter 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
5 Vreeland Ter 11
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

5 Vreeland Ter 11

5 Vreeland Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5 Vreeland Terrace, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 323117

**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT**

**NO FEE**

~APT Features~

*Granite Countertops
*Tons of sunlight
*Hardwood Flooring
*Spacious and airy
*Plenty of Windows
*Tiles in bathroom
*Near transportation

Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in

If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.

DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5-vreeland-ter-jersey-city-nj-unit-11/323117
Property Id 323117

(RLNE5969037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Vreeland Ter 11 have any available units?
5 Vreeland Ter 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Vreeland Ter 11 have?
Some of 5 Vreeland Ter 11's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Vreeland Ter 11 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Vreeland Ter 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Vreeland Ter 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Vreeland Ter 11 is pet friendly.
Does 5 Vreeland Ter 11 offer parking?
No, 5 Vreeland Ter 11 does not offer parking.
Does 5 Vreeland Ter 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Vreeland Ter 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Vreeland Ter 11 have a pool?
No, 5 Vreeland Ter 11 does not have a pool.
Does 5 Vreeland Ter 11 have accessible units?
No, 5 Vreeland Ter 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Vreeland Ter 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Vreeland Ter 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV South
444 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJersey City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University