5 Vreeland Ter 11

Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 323117
**BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM APARTMENT**
**NO FEE**
~APT Features~
*Granite Countertops
*Tons of sunlight
*Hardwood Flooring
*Spacious and airy
*Plenty of Windows
*Tiles in bathroom
*Near transportation
Leasing:
*No Brokers Fee
*Application Fee
*Credit/Background Check Required
*1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in
If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please reach out and I will do my best to find the perfect place for you.
DO NOT HIT APPLY NOW, CONTACT OUR AGENT TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Please Contact Davey347-458-2428
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5-vreeland-ter-jersey-city-nj-unit-11/323117
Property Id 323117
(RLNE5969037)